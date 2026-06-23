Chicago Cubs Predicted to Trade for Mets’ 2X All-Star in Latest MLB Mock

The rumors and speculation around the MLB trade deadline are starting to heat up, and for the Chicago Cubs, their deadline plans are very obvious: acquire a starting pitcher.

Recent rumors have suggested that the Cubs are a standout destination for New York Mets starter Freddy Peralta. A recent MLB mock for FanSided.com predicts the Cubs trading for the 2X MLB All-Star Peralta. Chicago is all too familiar with Freddy Peralta from his time with the Milwaukee Brewers.

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This Cubs-Mets Trade Feels Obvious for Chicago to Make

In a recent predictions piece by FanSided.com’s Mark Powell, the MLB writer suggests that the Cubs go after Freddy Peralta, and the package that Powell outlines feels like an obvious trade to make for Chicago. Powell predicts the Cubs to offer the New York Mets prospect Josiah Hartshorn in a player-swap trade for Peralta.

“Rather than part with Wiggins, the Cubs could send Josiah Hartshorn, a 19-year-old prospect who can play both first base and in the outfield. Hartshorn is the 100th-ranked prospect in all of baseball. Sure, it’s a slight downgrade for the Mets right now, but Hartshorn could easily increase that rank in the years to come. The 2025 sixth-round pick already has 55-grade hit and power tools. He’s still developing as a defender — and the Cubs haven’t quite found the right position for him — but that’s a problem the Mets would love to have.”

Remember, Freddy Peralta is set to hit MLB free agency after this season, and he’s having somewhat of a down season with the Mets.

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Freddy Peralta’s 2026 Season So Far

So far in 2026, things haven’t gone as smoothly for Freddy Peralta as it has in recent seasons.

Peralta has an ERA of 4.83 over 85.2 innings pitched with 83 strikeouts.

His FIP of 4.31 suggests he’s getting a bit unlucky, but a big part of what makes Peralta an attractive trade target is his ability to make every start he’s scheduled for, which has been an issue for Cubs starters this season.

It also makes a lot of sense for the Mets to trade Peralta. New York made a massive trade for Peralta before the 2026 season, and this could be their chance to fetch at least some sort of return haul if the Mets do not plan on re-signing Freddy Peralta.

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