Hi, Subscriber

Chicago White Sox Cut Ties with 6-Year MLB Pitcher During Astros Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chicago White Sox v Washington Nationals
Getty
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Tyler Gilbert #40 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the second inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

There are several roster transactions taking place across Major League Baseball today as the calendar has turned to September, and rosters have expanded to 28.

While the Chicago White Sox take on the Houston Astros in a three-game series (on the road), Chicago announced a plethora of roster transactions during the series.

One of them included cutting ties with six-year MLB veteran arm Tyler Gilbert, who was recently optioned to the minors.

More MLB on Heavy: Boston Red Sox Announce Isiah Kiner-Falefa News Before Mariners Game

Chicago White Sox Cut Tyler Gilbert

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 29: Tyler Gilbert #40 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the top of the first inning of game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Rate Field on April 29, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox announced on Tuesday that they have selected the contracts of Tommy Pham and Tanner McDougal.

To make room for both players on the roster, Tyler Gilbert is the roster casualty via a designation for assignment.

Gilbert, 32, now enters DFA limbo, where it’s entirely plausible that he is claimed off waivers by another team. If not, he will likely be sent outright to AAA Charlotte, where he can either elect free agency or stick around in the minors waiting for his next moment.

He has pitched just six innings with the White Sox in 2026 and has allowed eight earned runs in that span.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Fans React to Alex Freeland Decision Before Cardinals Series

Taking a Look at Tyler Gilbert’s MLB Career Thus Far

Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 25: Pitcher Tyler Gilbert #40 and catcher Korey Lee #26 of the Chicago White Sox celebrate a 7-0 win against the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field on August 25, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

Tyler Gilbert, as noted, has pitched in parts of six MLB seasons, with his last two campaigns coming with the Chicago White Sox.

Across 157 total IP, he carries a career ERA of 4.41 with 121 strikeouts.

He has also pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks (four seasons), and briefly with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Gilbert has not pitched more than 51 innings in a season during his career, but that innings mark came with the Chicago White Sox in 2025, when he was a fairly dependable arm out of the bullpen. Gilbert carried an ERA of 3.88 across 51 IP last season.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Announce Promotion of 26-Year-Old Stud Prospect During Brewers Series

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Chicago White Sox Cut Ties with 6-Year MLB Pitcher During Astros Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x