Chicago White Sox Cut Ties with 6-Year MLB Pitcher During Astros Series

There are several roster transactions taking place across Major League Baseball today as the calendar has turned to September, and rosters have expanded to 28.

While the Chicago White Sox take on the Houston Astros in a three-game series (on the road), Chicago announced a plethora of roster transactions during the series.

One of them included cutting ties with six-year MLB veteran arm Tyler Gilbert, who was recently optioned to the minors.

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Chicago White Sox Cut Tyler Gilbert

The Chicago White Sox announced on Tuesday that they have selected the contracts of Tommy Pham and Tanner McDougal.

To make room for both players on the roster, Tyler Gilbert is the roster casualty via a designation for assignment.

Gilbert, 32, now enters DFA limbo, where it’s entirely plausible that he is claimed off waivers by another team. If not, he will likely be sent outright to AAA Charlotte, where he can either elect free agency or stick around in the minors waiting for his next moment.

He has pitched just six innings with the White Sox in 2026 and has allowed eight earned runs in that span.

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Taking a Look at Tyler Gilbert’s MLB Career Thus Far

Tyler Gilbert, as noted, has pitched in parts of six MLB seasons, with his last two campaigns coming with the Chicago White Sox.

Across 157 total IP, he carries a career ERA of 4.41 with 121 strikeouts.

He has also pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks (four seasons), and briefly with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Gilbert has not pitched more than 51 innings in a season during his career, but that innings mark came with the Chicago White Sox in 2025, when he was a fairly dependable arm out of the bullpen. Gilbert carried an ERA of 3.88 across 51 IP last season.

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