Jacob Misiorowski Made MLB History in Cubs-Brewers Game

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 02: Jacob Misiorowski #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Jacob Misiorowski Makes MLB History with 100 MPH Heaters
Jacob Misiorowski is undoubtedly the frontrunner for NL CY Young, as his sophomore campaign has done nothing but put baseball patrons on notice with his high-octane ability to pump in pitches at (or above) 100 MPH.
Well, in the Cubs game, Jacob Misiorowski threw his 1,000th pitch this season over 100 MPH, which is an MLB record, as you can imagine.
“Jacob Misiorowski has now thrown over 1,000 triple digit fastballs in a season for the first time in MLB history. The next most triple digit pitches in a season in the pitch tracking era (2008) was Jordan Hicks in 2018 with 659.”
The final line for Misiorowski on Tuesday evening is as follows:
Jacob Misiorowski MLB ranks this season: 161.1 IP 236 K – (1st) 1.95 ERA – (1st) 0.80 WHIP – (1st) .156 BAA – (1st) 1,010 pitches over 100+ MPH. (most in a season by any pitcher in the pitch-tracking era).
“Jacob Misiorowski is up to 1,010 pitches at 100.0+ mph this season. Next most by a pitcher in a season under tracking (2008): 673, 2018 Jordan Hicks. That 673 is also the next most by a TEAM other than this year’s Brewers, entering tonight — Hicks’ Cardinals that yr”
After bursting onto the scene in Major League Baseball in 2025, Misiorowski has put the entire league on notice and should be headed towards winning his first Cy Young Award in his very YOUNG career. Misiorowski is still just 24 years of age.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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The Milwaukee Brewers are currently taking on the Chicago Cubs (at home) in another NL Central showdown.After their series split last week, the Brewers remain in a comfortable position to take the division crown.However, the Brewers would like to continue their dominance over the Cubs with a series win.As this is being typed, the game […]
Jacob Misiorowski Made MLB History in Cubs-Brewers Game