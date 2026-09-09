Jacob Misiorowski Made MLB History in Cubs-Brewers Game

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently taking on the Chicago Cubs (at home) in another NL Central showdown.

After their series split last week, the Brewers remain in a comfortable position to take the division crown.

However, the Brewers would like to continue their dominance over the Cubs with a series win.

As this is being typed, the game is tied at 1 in the seventh inning.

During the Cubs-Brewers game, Jacob Misiorowski made MLB history.

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Jacob Misiorowski Makes MLB History with 100 MPH Heaters

Jacob Misiorowski is undoubtedly the frontrunner for NL CY Young, as his sophomore campaign has done nothing but put baseball patrons on notice with his high-octane ability to pump in pitches at (or above) 100 MPH.

Well, in the Cubs game, Jacob Misiorowski threw his 1,000th pitch this season over 100 MPH, which is an MLB record, as you can imagine.

“Jacob Misiorowski has now thrown over 1,000 triple digit fastballs in a season for the first time in MLB history. The next most triple digit pitches in a season in the pitch tracking era (2008) was Jordan Hicks in 2018 with 659.”

The final line for Misiorowski on Tuesday evening is as follows:

6.1 IP | 4 H | 1 R | 2 BB | 9 K

His season ERA is now down to 1.95.

Jacob Misiorowski MLB ranks this season: 161.1 IP 236 K – (1st) 1.95 ERA – (1st) 0.80 WHIP – (1st) .156 BAA – (1st) 1,010 pitches over 100+ MPH. (most in a season by any pitcher in the pitch-tracking era).

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More Reactions to Misiorowski’s Dominance Against Cubs

“The Miz” is having one of the most dominant seasons in MLB history from a starter.

After somewhat of a clunker outing against the Cubs last week (at Wrigley Field), Misiorowski was likely very motivated to take the ball against the Brewers NL Central foe this go-around.

“Jacob Misiorowski is up to 1,010 pitches at 100.0+ mph this season. Next most by a pitcher in a season under tracking (2008): 673, 2018 Jordan Hicks. That 673 is also the next most by a TEAM other than this year’s Brewers, entering tonight — Hicks’ Cardinals that yr”

After bursting onto the scene in Major League Baseball in 2025, Misiorowski has put the entire league on notice and should be headed towards winning his first Cy Young Award in his very YOUNG career. Misiorowski is still just 24 years of age.

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