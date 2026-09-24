Did the Chicago Cubs Clinch a Playoff Spot Today? Here’s What Comes Next

The Chicago Cubs entered the day with an opportunity to secure a playoff spot, putting their postseason status squarely in focus.

Here’s where the Cubs stand after today’s result and what comes next as Chicago prepares for the postseason.

The Cubs clinched a National League wild-card berth Thursday, beating the Miami Marlins as Pete Crow-Armstrong became the first Cub to join the 40-40 club, with at least 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in the same season.

Now comes a 48-hour, three-game stretch at Fenway Park that will decide whether Wrigley Field hosts the Wild Card Series or Chicago hits the road.

Miami scored first on a Jakob Marsee RBI single, extending the Cubs’ string to 23 straight innings without a lead in the series. Seiya Suzuki homered, and Nico Hoerner delivered the go-ahead RBI. Crow-Armstrong also singled and stole a base, lifting Chicago into position to clinch with a win.

The win ended two nights of near-misses. Chicago lost 3-2 on Wednesday and in 12 innings on Tuesday, according to MLB.com. The White Sox also clinched within minutes, the first same-day playoff berths for both Chicago clubs since 2008.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Joins 40-40 Club

Crow-Armstrong led off with a walk against Tyler Phillips, then stole second on the next pitch for his 40th steal in 47 attempts. He already owned 45 home runs. Fans chanted “MVP” as the videoboard flashed the feat, according to CBS News Chicago reporter Jori Parys.

He is the seventh player in MLB history to hit the mark, joining Jose Canseco, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Shohei Ohtani, among others.

“Everything Pete has done this year has been really incredible,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said, as quoted by MLB.com. Counsell added that he had never seen a crowd celebrate a milestone the way Wrigley Field did.

Chicago Cubs Wild Card Series Home-Field Scenarios

Chicago entered Thursday at 87-71, one game behind the San Diego Padres, according to Cubs Insider’s Thursday report. The Cubs hold the tiebreaker over both San Diego and the Philadelphia Phillies, so a tie with either club at season’s end gives the Cubs the higher seed.

The Cubs play a split doubleheader at Fenway Park in Boston Friday at 1:05 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. ET, then Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET. Boston moved Sunday’s game up because of a forecast nor’easter storm.

Winning two or three at Fenway while San Diego drops games to the Arizona Diamondbacks would put Chicago in position to host. Even a 1-2 or 2-1 weekend can suffice if a tiebreaker applies. Philadelphia closes against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday and Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend.

The top wild-card seed hosts all three games against the second wild card, and the third wild card visits the Atlanta Braves. Finishing second would send Chicago to the top seed, most likely San Diego’s Petco Park. A three-way tie would make the Cubs the No. 4 seed, with Philadelphia No. 5 and San Diego No. 6 facing Atlanta.

The regular season ends Sunday. Wild Card Series Game 1 follows Tuesday, Sept. 29, with a decisive Game 3 set for Oct. 1. The winners then face the top two division winners in the Division Series, which opens Saturday, Oct. 3, according to MLB.com’s official postseason schedule.