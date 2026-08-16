Chicago Cubs Get Injury Update on Daniel Palencia Amid Cardinals Series

The Chicago Cubs are currently wrapping up their series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

It’s looking like the Cubbies are going to drop the series, as they are down 9-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

During the Cardinals series, however, Chicago did receive a notable Daniel Palencia update, which is good news.

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Daniel Palencia Rehab Sent to AAA Iowa

The Chicago Cubs have been without reliever Daniel Palencia since May.

However, they could be returning his services soon.

On August 16, Palencia’s rehab stint was transferred to AAA Iowa.

The roster decision is reflected on MiLB.com’s transactions tracker:

“Chicago Cubs sent RHP Daniel Palencia on a rehab assignment to Iowa Cubs.”

On Sunday afternoon, Palencia had a successful rehab outing. Here are some highlights:

“Daniel Palencia’s rehab outing today: 1.0 IP | 1 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 3 K 40% Whiff% He sat 98.7 mph and topped 100.0 mph on the FF.”

Palencia was awarded player of the game in Iowa’s win on Sunday.

It’s unclear when he will return from the IL, but it can’t be too much longer after the strong showing in the minors.

Across 3.1 IP in AAA, Palencia has six strikeouts and has allowed one earned run. He’s pitched six total innings in the minors this season.

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Taking a Look at Daniel Palencia’s 2026 Season

Daniel Palencia has pitched just 16.1 innings for the Cubs this season.

In that sample size, he’s allowed five earned runs (2.70) and has 16 strikeouts.

2025 was really his breakout campaign, as he boasted an ERA of 2.91 over 52.2 innings with 61 strikeouts, and Palencia really emerged as the Cubs’ highest-leverage reliever down the stretch of the season and into the MLB playoffs.

It would be a welcome addition to Chicago’s bullpen if Palencia can be effective upon his return and pitch well in September and October.

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