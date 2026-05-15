Cubs Receive Positive Update on Pursuit of Star Pitcher

The Chicago Cubs will most likely be looking to bring in a quality starting pitcher this summer. Heading into the 2026 campaign, the North Siders had a very respectable rotation. Edward Cabrera, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins in January, was seen as the missing piece of the puzzle. Nevertheless, injuries have decimated Chicago’s starting pitching this season.

It was previously reported that the Cubs were interested in targeting Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets. The star pitcher only just joined the Queens club in the offseason, but is set to become a free agent in the fall. If the Mets cannot turn things around quickly, Peralta could very well become available. According to 104.3 The Score’s David Haugh, Chicago views the ace as their “dream” target.

While acquiring a top-tier starter is typically costly, Peralta could potentially be had for a discounted price. The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma is now claiming that grabbing the Mets standout would likely take “a good prospect, but perhaps not an obviously great one.” This ultimately comes down to the fact that Peralta is currently viewed as a rental. Middle-tiered prospects and/or teens with potential could be enough to strike a deal.

Sharma, however, believes that the Cubs may have to be patient in their pursuit of another starter. Acquiring quality starting pitchers this early in a season is somewhat rare. A team like the Mets also needs time to figure out if they will be buyers or sellers this summer.

Chicago Cubs More Likely to Target Rentals Like Freddy Peralta

Peralta, however, will likely not be the only pitching target of the Chicago Cubs. Marlins standout Sandy Alcantara could also become an option. The former Cy Young winner’s value has seemingly dipped in recent years due to inconsistency. In fact, he currently has a 3.90 ERA and is averaging a career low 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Because of these factors, Sharma claims that the Cubs “probably have enough” prospects to pry him away from Miami.

Conversely, Chicago would have to pay significantly more for an ace starter under contract beyond 2026. Minnesota Twins star Joe Ryan would fit in this category if his club makes him available. According to MLB.com, the Cubs have the 23rd-best farm system in baseball. The lack of top-tier prospects in the organization may hinder their chances of making such a deal.

Miami and New York Struggles Would Benefit Chicago

Ultimately, Chicago Cubs fans will be hoping that the Marlins and Mets struggle through the summer months. If so, both teams could put some star players up for sale ahead of the trade deadline. At the moment, both teams are fairly far out of a playoff spot. The Mets, however, are gaining some momentum since promoting top prospect A.J. Ewing.

Counsell could very well use his previous connection to Peralta to help facilitate a deal. The two worked together with the Milwaukee Brewers for six years before going their separate ways. Peralta has also fared well pitching at the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field throughout his career.