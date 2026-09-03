Chicago Cubs Receive Jacob Webb Update After Brewers Game

The Chicago Cubs endured a tough loss on Wednesday night at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago’s offense was able to get to Brewers starter Jacob Miriorowski, but Cubs’ pitcher David Peterson pretty much gave the runs right back to Milwaukee.

The Brewers won 9-5 and further extended their lead in the NL Central.

During the Brewers game, Cubs’ pitcher Jacob Webb had to be removed due to being hit by a line drive.

Following the game, the Cubs received a notable update on Webb’s forearm.

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X-Rays Negative on Jacob Webb’s Forearm

Per Chicago Cubs reporter Taylor McGregor, Jacob Webb’s X-Rays on his forearm came back negative.

She wrote (via X.com): “X-rays were negative on Jacob Webb’s forearm.”

Here was the play when Jacob Webb was hit by a comebacker:

@JesseRogersESPN wrote: “Turning into an ugly game for the Cubs once again and they may have lost a reliever to an injury after Jacob Webb took a line drive off his forearm. Unless they come back in the ninth, it’ll be their 7th loss since Aug. 1 after leading by multiple runs in the game, most in MLB.”

Jacob Webb has been one of the Cubs’ best relievers this season.

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Inside Jacob Webb’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Jacob Webb has had a lot of good MLB seasons, but his 2026 campaign with the Cubs might be his best yet.

He’s pitched in 60 total games this season and carries a 2.97 ERA with 65 strikeouts.

Webb has also recorded 9 saves, which is by far a career-best in his seven MLB seasons as a reliever.

The Cubs will be hoping that Webb doesn’t require an IL stint for this forearm issue, because it would be a big blow for a bullpen group that needs all hands on deck in the final weeks of the season.