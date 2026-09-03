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Chicago Cubs Receive Jacob Webb Update After Brewers Game

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Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 02: Jacob Webb #71 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after being hit with a line drive during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs endured a tough loss on Wednesday night at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago’s offense was able to get to Brewers starter Jacob Miriorowski, but Cubs’ pitcher David Peterson pretty much gave the runs right back to Milwaukee.

The Brewers won 9-5 and further extended their lead in the NL Central.

During the Brewers game, Cubs’ pitcher Jacob Webb had to be removed due to being hit by a line drive.

Following the game, the Cubs received a notable update on Webb’s forearm.

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X-Rays Negative on Jacob Webb’s Forearm

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 02: Jacob Webb #71 of the Chicago Cubs leaves the game with manager Craig Counsell #11 and trainer after being hit with a line drive during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Per Chicago Cubs reporter Taylor McGregor, Jacob Webb’s X-Rays on his forearm came back negative.

She wrote (via X.com): “X-rays were negative on Jacob Webb’s forearm.”

Here was the play when Jacob Webb was hit by a comebacker:

@JesseRogersESPN wrote: “Turning into an ugly game for the Cubs once again and they may have lost a reliever to an injury after Jacob Webb took a line drive off his forearm. Unless they come back in the ninth, it’ll be their 7th loss since Aug. 1 after leading by multiple runs in the game, most in MLB.”
Jacob Webb has been one of the Cubs’ best relievers this season.
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Inside Jacob Webb’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 02: Jacob Webb #71 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after being hit with a line drive during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jacob Webb has had a lot of good MLB seasons, but his 2026 campaign with the Cubs might be his best yet.

He’s pitched in 60 total games this season and carries a 2.97 ERA with 65 strikeouts.

Webb has also recorded 9 saves, which is by far a career-best in his seven MLB seasons as a reliever.

The Cubs will be hoping that Webb doesn’t require an IL stint for this forearm issue, because it would be a big blow for a bullpen group that needs all hands on deck in the final weeks of the season.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Chicago Cubs Receive Jacob Webb Update After Brewers Game

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