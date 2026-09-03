Chicago Cubs Receive Jacob Webb Update After Brewers Game

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 02: Jacob Webb #71 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after being hit with a line drive during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
@JesseRogersESPN wrote: “Turning into an ugly game for the Cubs once again and they may have lost a reliever to an injury after Jacob Webb took a line drive off his forearm. Unless they come back in the ninth, it’ll be their 7th loss since Aug. 1 after leading by multiple runs in the game, most in MLB.”
Jacob Webb has been one of the Cubs’ best relievers this season.
Jacob Webb has had a lot of good MLB seasons, but his 2026 campaign with the Cubs might be his best yet.
He’s pitched in 60 total games this season and carries a 2.97 ERA with 65 strikeouts.
Webb has also recorded 9 saves, which is by far a career-best in his seven MLB seasons as a reliever.
The Cubs will be hoping that Webb doesn’t require an IL stint for this forearm issue, because it would be a big blow for a bullpen group that needs all hands on deck in the final weeks of the season.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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