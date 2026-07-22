Los Angeles Dodgers Reveal Dalton Rushing Status Ahead of Phillies Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers will wrap up their series against the Phillies on Wednesday evening.

The pitching matchup between the Phillies and Dodgers is Aaron Nola vs. Eric Lauer.

Ahead of the Phillies series finale, the Dodgers revealed their lineup.

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Dalton Rushing Back in Lineup on Wednesday

After getting the day off on Tuesday, Dalton Rushing is back behind the plate to catch Eric Lauer on Wednesday.

Courtesy of @UnderdogMLB, here is the Dodgers’ lineup for 7/22:

Dodgers 7/22: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Muncy 3B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF T. Edman 2B D. Rushing C E. Lauer SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop: It pretty much looks the exact same as Tuesday’s order except for Tommy Edman and Dalton Rushing batting eighth and ninth.

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Dalton Rushing with the Dodgers This Season

Dalton Rushing has been one of the more controversial players on the Dodgers this season, but with the absense of Will Smith (neck injury), Rushing has taken his rightful place as the Dodgers’ starting catcher for the time being.

Over 66 games played and 190 total at-bats, Rushing has batted .242 this season with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, and an OPS+ of 116. He’s in his second season with the Dodgers and has been a very capable backup (and now, starter) for LA.

The news regarding Will Smith isn’t very optimistic, so Rushing will continue to be the team’s top catching option.

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