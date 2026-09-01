Chicago Cubs Announce Justin Steele News During Brewers Series

The Chicago Cubs are currently playing in perhaps their biggest series this season.

It’s a four-game series with the NL Central leading the Milwaukee Brewers (at home), which kicked off on Monday evening.

During the Brewers series, in a piece of spin-off news, a major Justin Steele update was revealed. It has been a long time since Justin Steele has pitched in an MLB game for the Chicago Cubs.

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Cubs’ Justin Steele Headed for Rehab Stint

According to reports by Cubs reporter Taylor McGregor, Justin Steele will head for a rehab assignment on Wednesday with AAA Iowa.

Steele may need a few starts before he gets reinstated from the IL, but this is certainly a very promising update for his return.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on 8/31):

“Steele has managed to successfully toss several bullpen sessions, proving that he’s ready to progress to facing live hitters. He’ll presumably need to make at least a few appearances in the minors before being activated from the 60-day injured list, at which point he would likely provide support for the Cubs out of the bullpen considering he won’t have enough time to build back up to a starter’s workload.”

Steele, 31, has spent his entire career with the Chicago Cubs, but has not pitched since the early stages of the 2025 season.

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Taking a Quick Look at Justin Steele’s Career in Full

The last time Steele pitched in 2025, he made just four starts before having to undergo UCL reconstructive surgery, which has kept him sidelined ever since.

However, before the devastating injury, Steele was one of the Cubs’ best starters and was even named an All-Star in 2023.

Across his five-year career, Steele carries an ERA of 3.30 over 91 starts.

In his last full season (2024), Steele boasted an ERA of 3.07 across 24 starts with 135 strikeouts in 134+ innings.

His All-Star campaign was even better, as Steele made 30 starts and held an ERA of 3.06 over 173.1 IP.

Steele’s rehab stint will certainly be one to monitor, and it will be interesting to see how the Cubs handle his potential return.

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