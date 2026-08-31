Philadelphia Phillies Make Brandon Marsh Announcement During Diamondbacks Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to close the gap between them and the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, and they will have a chance to do so this upcoming weekend when they take on Atlanta in a four-game series.

However, first up on their schedule is another tough opponent in the Arizona Diamondbacks.

During the Diamondbacks series, on Monday evening, the Phillies announced a decision regarding Brandon Marsh.

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Brandon Marsh Back in Phillies Lineup for Diamondbacks Series Opener

Per @UnderdogMLB, which released the Phillies lineup for 8/31, outfielder Brandon Marsh is back in the batting order:

Phillies 8/31: “K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Crawford CF G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP”

Marsh had the day off on Sunday.

Other changes include JT Realmuto being absent from the lineup and Garrett Stubbs forming a battery with Aaron Nola on Monday evening.

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Looking at Brandon Marsh This Season

Brandon Marsh has been a staple in the Phillies lineup this season, and he’s quietly having a career year at the plate as well.

He was named to the All-Star team for the first time in his six-year career, and across 131 games played this season, Marsh is batting .274 with 17 home runs, 57 RBI, and an OPS+ of 100.

The 17 home runs are a career-best for Marsh, and he’s also added 128 hits, 67 runs scored, and 18 doubles to the Phillies’ offense this year.

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