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Philadelphia Phillies Make Brandon Marsh Announcement During Diamondbacks Series

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Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Angels
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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates hitting a RBI single in the eighth inning during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 30, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Nicole Vasquez/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to close the gap between them and the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, and they will have a chance to do so this upcoming weekend when they take on Atlanta in a four-game series.

However, first up on their schedule is another tough opponent in the Arizona Diamondbacks.

During the Diamondbacks series, on Monday evening, the Phillies announced a decision regarding Brandon Marsh.

More MLB on Heavy: Philadelphia Phillies Announce JT Realmuto Decision Before Diamondbacks Game

Brandon Marsh Back in Phillies Lineup for Diamondbacks Series Opener

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 30: Bryson Stott #5 and Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies high five after the 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 30, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Nicole Vasquez/Getty Images)

Per @UnderdogMLB, which released the Phillies lineup for 8/31, outfielder Brandon Marsh is back in the batting order:

Phillies 8/31: “K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Crawford CF G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP”

Marsh had the day off on Sunday.

Other changes include JT Realmuto being absent from the lineup and Garrett Stubbs forming a battery with Aaron Nola on Monday evening.

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Looking at Brandon Marsh This Season

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 29: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Brandon Marsh has been a staple in the Phillies lineup this season, and he’s quietly having a career year at the plate as well.

He was named to the All-Star team for the first time in his six-year career, and across 131 games played this season, Marsh is batting .274 with 17 home runs, 57 RBI, and an OPS+ of 100.

The 17 home runs are a career-best for Marsh, and he’s also added 128 hits, 67 runs scored, and 18 doubles to the Phillies’ offense this year.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Reveal Roster Plans on 10-Year MLB Veteran Before Giants Game

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Philadelphia Phillies Make Brandon Marsh Announcement During Diamondbacks Series

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