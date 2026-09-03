New York Yankees Make Ben Rice Announcement During Angels Series

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is experimenting with some things ahead of the series finale with the Angels.

It’s a rubber match between New York and LA, and both teams are rolling with very capable starters (Cam Schlittler & Reid Detmers).

Because the Angels are rolling with Detmers, Boone has decided to make a plethora of lineup changes.

One of those lineup changes includes a notable Ben Rice announcement.

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Announce Personal Kerry Carpenter News During Twins Series

Ben Rice Batting Cleanup on Wednesday…

The New York Yankees announced on Wednesday that Ben Rice will be the cleanup hitter amid a lineup full of changes.

@UnderdogMLB helped release the Yankees lineup on 9/2:

Yankees 9/2: “P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B S. Jones CF J. Caballero SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Looking at that lineup, you can make a strong argument that Ben Rice is the best hitter in the order, so it makes sense why he can still hit cleanup with a southpaw on the mound for the Angels.

With that being said, it’s a bit of a surprise that Rice is batting cleanup, because he’s primarily batted first or second this year.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Urged to Demote Trent Grisham Upon Aaron Judge Return

Inside Ben Rice’s All-Star Campaign Thus Far

Ben Rice was named an All-Star for the first time this season, and he’s very much deserving of that accolade.

Across 133 games played and nearly 500 at-bats, Rice has 35 home runs, 86 RBI, and an OPS+ of 136. Rice has also added 125 hits, 22 doubles, and 86 runs scored to the Yankees’ offense this season.

Rice is emerging as one of the premier power hitters in all of MLB. Over 321 total games played (basically two full 162-game seasons), Rice has 68 home runs, 56 doubles, and 174 career RBIs.