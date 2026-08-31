New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Change Before Angels Game

The New York Yankees are set to begin a new series in MLB on Monday, as the team has traveled out West to take on the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game set.

In the Yankees’ most recent completed series, New York took three out of four games from the Boston Red Sox and picked up a massive 16-1 win on Sunday afternoon.

That series with the Red Sox may have been a bit of an emotional high for the Yankees, but the team has another good chance to pick up more wins against a struggling Angels squad.

Before game one of the Angels series, the Yankees revealed their batting order, which features a notable Jose Caballero change.

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Jose Caballero Drops to 8th in Yankees Order

Given the fact that George Lombard Jr. remains out of the Yankees’ batting order, Jose Caballero is featured at shortstop for a 2nd straight game. The Caballero ‘change’ stems from the fact that he batted seventh for the Yankees on Sunday.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full New York Yankees lineup on 8/31:

Yankees 8/31: “B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B A. Rosario 3B T. Grisham CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF J. Caballero SS A. Wells C E. Rodríguez SP”

Austin Wells gets the start behind the plate and will form a battery with Elmer Rodriguez. Jazz Chisholm Jr. moves up a few spots in the order, and Heliot Ramos is OUT for Monday’s game against the Angels. Paul Goldschmidt is also riding the pine, as Amed Rosario will hit cleanup.

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Inside Jose Caballero’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Jose Caballero has been a quality piece for the Yankees this season.

He displays a lot of defensive versatility, and while he doesn’t light the world up on offense, Caballero plays a strong defensive shortstop, which might be priority number one for manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees coaching staff right now.

To go along with solid defense, here are Jose Caballero’s 2026 stats:

.241 average, 13 home runs, 47 RBI, 88 hits, 12 doubles, OPS+ of 88, and a 2.1 bWAR.

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