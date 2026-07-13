Chicago Cubs Proposed Trade with Red Sox Involves Matt Shaw

The Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox figure to be two of the more active teams at this year’s MLB trade deadline, and both organizations will certainly be linked in all sorts of trade rumors and speculation.

Well, for the Red Sox, their trade deadline plans might be taking a serious turn given their nine-game winning streak headed into the All-Star break, and for the Cubs, their pitching need remains, although the staff performed much better over the last few weeks. If the Red Sox aren’t going to be sellers anymore, that likely means the Cubs’ dream of acquiring Sonny Gray is over, but there are still other players that can be targeted.

Matt Shaw was featured in a trade report about a month ago, and the Cubs might see their young infielder as a ticket to acquire a starting pitcher.

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What Could A Cubs-Red Sox Trade Look Like Involving Matt Shaw?

SBNation’s Jake Reiser believes it could be time for the Red Sox to go shopping this summer, and that makes Matt Shaw the perfect trade candidate:

“The Sox were linked to both Matt Shaw and Nico Hoerner in the winter, but Hoerner just extended with Chicago—he’s clearly a piece the Cubs are building around. Does that push Shaw further down the depth chart and make him more available? It might, though the Cubs aren’t likely to sell any key pieces as they head to the playoffs.”

About a month ago, there were several reports that surfaced regarding the Red Sox need for a right-handed hitting infielder, and Shaw fits the mold.

Here is a player-swap deal that makes sense for both the Cubs and Red Sox, and also involves Matt Shaw:

Cubs receive: LHP Jake Bennett

Red Sox receive: INF Matt Shaw

Jake Bennett was called up to the Red Sox this season, and across eight starts, he’s posted an ERA of 2.64.

Matt Shaw has played in 56 games this season and is batting .246 with four home runs, six doubles, and an OPS+ of 106. Jake Bennett’s pWAR is 1.2, while Matt Shaw’s bWAR is 0.7.

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Will Matt Shaw Be Traded?

My final guess on whether Matt Shaw will be traded or not is yes, the Cubs’ 24-year-old infielder will be on the move this season.

I believe that Chicago has a lot of belief in this current team, and adding another starting pitcher to the mix will only benefit the Cubbies’ chances of making a deep playoff run. Perhaps Shaw is included in a bigger deal that lands a stronger starter than Jake Bennett, but he certainly stands out as one of the Cubs’ obvious trade chips, and Shaw seems to be blocked from a full-time spot in the infield.

As for the rest of the Cubs’ trade deadline plans, adding to the pitching staff seems to be their only need right now. Chicago has a strong offense with veteran players all across the diamond.

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