Kevin McGonigle Makes Unique MLB History in Tigers-Athletics Game

The Detroit Tigers have a borderline phenom already in rookie Kevin McGonigle. Although it might be a lost season for the Tigers, Kevin McGonigle has shown serious early returns and has the makings of being a franchise player for several years to come.

Currently, the Tigers are taking on the Athletics in a three-game series. As I’m typing this, the Tigers have a 6-1 lead in the top of the seventh. Detroit is the home team. During the Tigers-Athletics game, Kevin McGonigle made MLB history, and it puts it into perspective how solid he’s been this season.

More MLB on Heavy: St. Louis Cardinals Cut 6-Year MLB Player During Brewers Series

Kevin McGonigle Makes MLB History in Athletics Series

MLB Insider Jon Morosi announced that Kevin McGonigle has made MLB history! Morosi wrote:

“History in Detroit tonight: Kevin McGonigle has reached base multiple times on 53 occasions before the All-Star Game. That is a new @MLB record, surpassing the mark set by Aaron Judge in 2017.”

So far in the Tigers game on Tuesday, Kevin McGonigle is 2-for-3 with 1 RS, 1 BB, and 1 RBI. Just an all-around player who can impact the game in many ways.