Chicago Cubs Reveal Dansby Swanson Change Before Orioles Game

It’s getaway day for several MLB teams across the league, which means the slate of baseball (on 7/9) is filled with matinee affairs. One of those matinee contests is between the Chicago Cubs and the Baltimore Orioles. Chicago defeated the Orioles 9-7 on Wednesday to pick up the series win, and now the Cubbies will look to sweep the O’s on Thursday afternoon.

David Peterson is getting the ball for Chicago, and a few hours before the first pitch of 1:35 p.m. ET, the Cubs revealed their lineup, which features a slight Dansby Swanson change.

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Dansby Swanson Batting 8th on Thursday vs. Orioles

The series between the Cubs and Orioles is being played at Camden Yards, so it would be a huge + for the Cubs to pick up a sweep on the road.

Courtesy of @UnderdogMLB (via X), here is the Cubs full lineup for 7/9:

Cubs 7/9: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B S. Suzuki RF C. Kelly DH M. Busch 1B N. Hoerner 2B I. Happ LF D. Swanson SS M. Amaya C D. Peterson SP”

As is the case with every MLB team, this lineup looks a lot different from yesterday’s for Chicago, but a main change is that Dansby Swanson is going from ninth to eighth in the order. Dansby last hit 8th for the Cubs on Tuesday.

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Dansby Swanson’s 2026 Season Thus Far

It’s been a very up-and-down season for Dansby Swanson so far. His numbers don’t look amazing, but he’s stockpiled huge performances in short stretches.

The 32-year-old shortstop is batting .211 this season with 63 hits, 16 HRs, 58 RBI, 58 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 99.

He strikes out a lot, but Dansby has shown a great power display, and considering he’s batting usually eighth or ninth every day, I’m sure the Cubs will take 16 homers from that spot in the bottom of their order.

After the Orioles series concludes, the Cubs will stay on the road to take on the Cincinnati Reds in an NL Central showdown. Chicago is currently 52-40 and sits six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the division.

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