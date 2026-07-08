Chicago Cubs Recent Player Elects Free Agency During Orioles Series

The Chicago Cubs have quietly been the best team in MLB over the past month or so, but they still remain several games back in the NL Central. Chicago is currently playing the Baltimore Orioles in a 3-game series, and much like every other team in baseball, the roster transactions are plentiful in the Cubs organization.

A nine-year veteran who most recently pitched for the Chicago Cubs was just cut by the team.

MLB.com wrote (on 7/4): “Chicago Cubs designated RHP Bryse Wilson for assignment.”

Well, after not being claimed off waivers, a new announcement was made regarding Bryse Wilson’s status.

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Bryse Wilson Officially a MLB Free Agent

During the Orioles series, Bryse Wilson has elected MLB free agency and is now eligible to sign with any MLB team.

Per MLB.com: “RHP Bryse Wilson elected free agency.”

This means he rejected his outright assignment to Triple-A, and he has the right to do so due to his service time.

A return to the Chicago Cubs is certainly probable on a minor league deal, but it makes sense why a nine-year veteran like Bryse Wilson doesn’t want to pitch in the minors.

As for his time in MLB this season, it hasn’t been great for Wilson. He logged 7.2 innings with the Cubs, but was tagged for seven earned runs, and had recently been released by the Phillies.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about Bryse Wilson’s career):

“Wilson has pitched in each of the past nine major league seasons. He had a nice run with the 2023-24 Brewers (3.42 ERA in 181 2/3 innings) but has otherwise struggled more often than not. In 470 2/3 innings between Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Chicago (both teams), he’s logged a 4.86 ERA with a well below-average 16.6% strikeout rate. Wilson typically has good command (career 7.4% walk rate) but gives up too much hard contact and is too susceptible to home runs.”

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Looking at the Chicago Cubs Right Now…

In the last 10 games, the Chicago Cubs are 7-3. Overall, Chicago is 51-40.

After the Orioles series, Chicago will head to Cincinnati for a series with the Reds.

That will be the last series for the Cubs until after the All-Star break. As for ever MLB team, the All-Star break is a much-needed rest period for the final stretch of the regular season.

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