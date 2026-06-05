Cubs-Giants Weather Delay: Live Updates and Start Time from Wrigley Field

It sounds like the Chicago Cubs series against the San Francisco Giants will start a little bit delayed.

UnderDog MLB wrote (on 6/5):

“Game alert: Giants-Cubs will be delayed due to rain on Friday.”

The Cubs’ official Wrigley Field X account also made a post about the weather delay.

Edward Cabrera is set to make a start after being activated off the 15-day IL, and will oppose Giants‘ starter Robbie Ray. It will be interesting, given how long the delay lasts, if both pitchers end up making their start.

The official game start was 1:20 p.m. CST, but that isn’t going to be the case today.

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Cubs-Giants Start Time Set for 3:20 p.m. EST.

It sounds like this Cubs-Giants series will only end up being delayed by about an hour, as there is an official start time for Friday’s contest.

Underdog MLB wrote:

“Game alert: Giants-Cubs expected to start at 3:20 pm ET Friday.”

UPDATE: Thanks to all those who have followed along, or are just checking in, but the Cubs-Giants is officially underway with a first pitch time of 3:21 p.m. EST.

Weather Delay in Chicago

FanSided.com’s Chris Landers wrote (on 6/5):

“A storm system is set to move through the Chicagoland area at around 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT, which will force the tarp to be put on the field — and eventually taken off. All of that takes a bit of time, obviously, which could account for the preemptive delay. The good news is that the system isn’t a particularly big one, and should move through Chicago pretty quickly. The bad news is that it’s far from the only time rain will threaten Wrigley Field this weekend.”

The Chicago Cubs salvaged their series against the Athletics on Thursday evening with a walk-off by Pete Crow-Armstrong.

There isn’t rain expected to sweep through Chicago in the later hours of the day (spanning from 3-6 p.m.), so the game should be played today at least.

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Cubs Right Now…

The Chicago Cubs are currently 33-30, and sit in fourth place in the NL Central. Chicago is 19-13 at home this season, and is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

With the additions of Edward Cabrera and Matthew Boyd back to the pitching staff, Chicago may be able to go on a little winning streak.

The ‘Friendly Confines’ of Wrigley Field haven’t been so friendly as of late, with the Cubs losing eight of their last nine games in the north side of Chicago ballpark.