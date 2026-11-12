Cubs Predicted to Land All-Star in Massive Offseason Move

The Chicago Cubs‘ 2026 season was a strange one, with the team making the playoffs but being swept out of it.

Chicago enters the postseason feeling good about their chances to win, but the team couldn’t find its footing. The Cubs now enter a crucial offseason that could have the front office looking to make some big moves.

This team is trying to win a World Series with the core group in place, and the Cubs don’t seem to be too far off. But the team does need more pitching help, both in the starting rotation and out of the bullpen for the 2027 season.

Cubs Linked to All-Star

One name that could make a lot of sense for the Cubs is left-hander Adrian Morejon, who is entering free agency. Morejon has spent his career with the San Diego Padres, but there seems to be some level of skepticism that he will return.

Both Steve Adams and Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors predicted that Morejon would land with the Cubs this offseason. The contract projection for the left-hander came in at five years for $80 million, which would be fair given the production that he put together this year.

“Morejon’s Statcast page is a borderline comical collection of crimson red. He ranks in the 90th percentile or better in each of opponents’ average exit velocity, hard-hit rate, barrel rate, ground-ball rate, whiff rate, chase rate and “expected” batting average. Morejon’s 2.33 expected ERA ranked in the 99th percentile of big leaguers.

Beyond his sheer dominance, Morejon is one of the market’s youngest free agents. He won’t turn 28 until February. Teams are buying two to three more prime seasons with him than they would a more standard free agent who’s entering his age-30 or age-31 season. There are only eight relievers in the past decade to sign free agent contracts of four or more years with annual values north of $10MM.

With the Padres, Morejon was lights out, giving San Diego a legitimate weapon out of the bullpen this past season. But the left-hander has been excellent over the last few years, posting a sub-3.00 ERA in each of the last three seasons.

This year, Morejon posted a 2.83 ERA over 76 appearances with the left-hander striking out 107 batters during this time. San Diego used Morejon in some of the highest-leverage situations, and the veteran was able to come up huge throughout the season.

Does This Move Make Sense For Cubs?

With the Cubs’ need for more bullpen help, going after Morejon does make a lot of sense this offseason. Chicago could use him in high-leverage situations, or even have him work as a closer if they feel he is ready.

There has been talk about Morejon transitioning to being a starter, but he has said he wants to remain a relief pitcher. Chicago could land a true star out of the bullpen, giving manager Craig Counsell more firepower for the season.

Overall, Morejon is one of the better arms available this offseason, and the Cubs may want to invest in the bullpen by going after him.