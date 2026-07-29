Cubs’ Latest Mock Trade Lands Mets’ Breakout Flamethrower

The New York Mets seem to be in ‘sell-mode’ ahead of this year’s trade deadline–and the latest mock trades have them lined up to send reliever Luke Weaver to the Chicago Cubs.

Weaver, 32, is in the midst of a career year in Queens. Through 42 innings, the fiery right-hander has managed an elite 1.82 ERA, one save, 0.83 WHIP, and 1.8 bWAR.

The Mets, who hold one of MLB’s worst records, are in no position to compete. With that being said, Weaver is entirely expendable and should be used as an asset.

Conversely, the Cubs are trying to win right now. With an injury-riddled roster, specifically on the mound, Weaver would aid them insurmountably.

Ever since the Cubs’ closer, Daniel Palencia, landed on the injured list, Chicago has been playing roulette in the ninth inning. Spinning the wheel and seeing which arm it lands on, and playing matchups. Sometimes it works, but in most cases, you find yourself wishing you had an esteemed closer.

Weaver deserves a chance to be just that. In his time split between the two New York teams, he’s reinvented himself and become one of MLB’s most consistent arms in any bullpen.

In a recent post by @justbaseballmedia on Instagram, they outlined what a potential trade could look like.

The trade reads as follows:

Cubs Receive: Luke Weaver (RP)

Mets Receive: Owen Ayers (Catcher), Kaleb Wing (RHP)

Ayers is Chicago’s number three prospect, and Wing is number seven. It’d be a hefty haul for Weaver, but almost certainly worth it.

The Mets are in desperate need of catching help with the fizzling of once-big-time prospect Francisco Alvarez, and Ayers could be up very soon.

Wing fills the gap that every team has with pitching. As the adage goes, you can never have too much pitching. The Mets are retooling ahead of 2027, and young arms seem to be a big part of their plan moving forward.

Fans seem split on the trade idea.

Social Media Reacts to Cubs/Mets Luke Weaver Rumors

Here’s what people are saying:

Pitching Ninja: “Luke Weaver, K’ing the Side in the 8th.”

SleeperMets: “UPDATE: The industry belief is that the Mets have made Luke Weaver ‘available,’ per @JonHeyman.”

NYM News: “With the August 3 trade deadline just 2 weeks away, #Mets rumors are heating up. The White Sox are monitoring Clay Holmes, while the Cubs, Brewers, Rays and Braves have interest in Freddy Peralta. The Phillies reportedly want Luke Weaver, but the price may be too high.”

Foul Territory: “‘I think they’ll be in on all starters, whether it’s Skubal or anybody else.’ @BNightengale believes the Cubs will make a big move at the trade deadline.”

Bob Nightengale: “The Arizona Diamondbacks suddenly move into a tie with the reeling Philadelphia Phillies for the No. 2 wild-card berth in the NL behind the Cubs.”

Alex Cohen: “The Cubs are back to 15 games over .500 for the second time this season. It ties their season-high mark, back to when they were 27-12. In a fun little coincidence, they are also 27-12 over their last 39 games. Good times.”