Cubs’ Dansby Swanson Makes Honest Statement Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Padres

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

The Padres won the first game of the series 8-0 on Tuesday. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres reacts after scoring a run on a throwing error by Carson Kelly #15 of the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

If the Padres win tonight, the Cubs will be eliminated from the playoffs. If the Cubs win, there will be a Game 3 tomorrow. The winner of the series will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.

Before Wednesday night’s game, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson made an honest statement.

Chicago Cubs SS Dansby Swanson Drops Honest Quote Amid Wild Card Series vs. Padres

Getty CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 19: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 19, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Via the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro on X: Dansby Swanson pregame : “At this time of year, it can be challenging because you go so in depth with the other team & trying to navigate what they’re going to do … I think the greatest reminder is if we do what we do best then we feel like we’re a really good baseball team.”

This season, Swanson posted 3.1 bWAR and a .694 OPS with 19 home runs and 69 RBI over 126 games.

Lineups for Cubs-Padres Game 2

Here is the Cubs’ lineup for today:

Here is the Padres’ lineup:

Chicago Cubs Starting Pitcher Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 23: Kevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on September 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Kevin Gausman will start for the Cubs today.

The Cubs acquired Gausman, 35, from the Toronto Blue Jays for center fielder Brett Bateman and shortstop Ty Southisene on Aug. 2.

Gausman recorded a 4.83 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings across nine starts this Chicago this season. He had a 4.38 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings over 23 starts with Toronto this year.

San Diego Padres Starting Pitcher