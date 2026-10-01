Cubs’ Dansby Swanson Makes Honest Statement Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Padres

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
The Padres won the first game of the series 8-0 on Tuesday. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.
If the Padres win tonight, the Cubs will be eliminated from the playoffs. If the Cubs win, there will be a Game 3 tomorrow. The winner of the series will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.
Before Wednesday night’s game, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson made an honest statement.
Chicago Cubs SS Dansby Swanson Drops Honest Quote Amid Wild Card Series vs. Padres
Via the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro on X: Dansby Swanson pregame : “At this time of year, it can be challenging because you go so in depth with the other team & trying to navigate what they’re going to do … I think the greatest reminder is if we do what we do best then we feel like we’re a really good baseball team.”
This season, Swanson posted 3.1 bWAR and a .694 OPS with 19 home runs and 69 RBI over 126 games.
Lineups for Cubs-Padres Game 2
Here is the Cubs’ lineup for today:
- Pete Crow-Armstrong CF
- Alex Bregman DH
- Michael Busch 1B
- Seiya Suzuki RF
- Ian Happ LF
- Nico Hoerner 2B
- Matt Shaw 3B
- Carson Kelly C
- Dansby Swanson SS
Here is the Padres’ lineup:
- Fernando Taits Jr. RF
- Dustin Harris LF
- Manny Machado 3B
- Ty France 1B
- Jackson Merrill CF
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- Ethan Salas C
- Austin Hays DH
- Jake Cronenworth 2B
Chicago Cubs Starting Pitcher
Kevin Gausman will start for the Cubs today.
The Cubs acquired Gausman, 35, from the Toronto Blue Jays for center fielder Brett Bateman and shortstop Ty Southisene on Aug. 2.
Gausman recorded a 4.83 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings across nine starts this Chicago this season. He had a 4.38 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings over 23 starts with Toronto this year.
San Diego Padres Starting Pitcher
Cubs’ Dansby Swanson Makes Honest Statement Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Padres