New York Mets Demote 5-Year MLB Player Before Pirates Game

The New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates are gearing up for a rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

The Mets were blanked in their Saturday contest against Pittsburgh and will send Sean Manaea to the mound on Sunday afternoon to try and capture the series win. It certainly hasn’t been the season the Mets have hoped for, but the season must go on, and that means roster moves in the organization must go on.

Before their series finale against the Pirates, New York announced a pair of roster moves.

* The Mets crushed the Pirates 11-1 on Sunday afternoon.

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Mets Demote Xzavion Curry, Promote Jack Weisenburger

The New Mets announced the following roster moves, via their social media account:

“RHP Xzavion Curry has been optioned to Triple-A following last night’s game. RHP Jack Weisenburger has been selected to the Major League roster.”

SBNation’s Chris McShane wrote (about the roster moves):

“Curry joined the organization ahead of the 2026 season, and he’s gone back and forth between Syracuse and the big league club already this season. The 28-year-old has a 2.81 ERA and a 4.77 FIP in 16.0 innings with the Mets, while he has a 4.56 ERA and a 5.64 FIP in 51.1 innings in Triple-A.”

Curry, 28, has pitched in parts of five MLB seasons (with the Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets, and Miami Marlins).

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Taking a Look at Xzavion Curry’s MLB Career

Xzavion Curry was drafted by Cleveland in the 7th round of the 2019 MLB draft.

He made his MLB debut in 2022, and spent the first three seasons of his career with Cleveland before being moved to Miami.

Across 166 total innings pitched in his career, Curry holds an ERA of 4.23 with 109 strikeouts.

It’s very plausible that the Mets will recall Curry back to the Majors if they need another fresh arm, or if Jack Weisenburger struggles in his opportunities.

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