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Former Chicago Cubs Player Promoted by New MLB Team

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Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 31: Nick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after being tagged out at home plate against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field on May 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs fans, remember utility infielder Nick Madrigal?

Well, on Tuesday, September 8, Nick Madrigal was promoted to MLB by his new MLB team.

Madrigal has briefly played with the Los Angeles Angels this season, but was ultimately released by the organization.

He spent three seasons with the Chicago Cubs, but was also let go by the organization.

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Nick Madrigal Gets Contract Selected by Rays

Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 05: Nick Madrigal #17 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after hitting a double during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays announced on Tuesday that they are promoting infielder Nick Madrigal.

In the 15 games he’s played with the Angels this season, Madrigal is batting .273 with just 12 hits.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote (about Madrigal):

“Madrigal opened the season in the Angels organization. He received a chance in the majors after Yoan Moncada and Nolan Schanuel went down with injuries in May. The veteran infielder spent four weeks with the big-league club. He posted a 105 wRC+ in 15 games with the Angels. As has been typical in his career, Madrigal’s offensive contributions centered on good plate discipline and solid on-base skills.”

In 85 total games in the minors this season, Madrigal has batted .299 with four home runs, two triples, and 13 doubles.

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Taking a Quick Look At Nick Madrigal with the Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 18: Nick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago Cubs gets the force out at first base in the first inning against Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on May 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Nick Madrigal spent parts of three seasons with the Chicago Cubs from 2022 to 2024.

He had previously made his debut and played two seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

Across 202 total games played in a Cubs uniform, Madrigal batted .251 with two home runs, 45 RBI, and 26 doubles over 565 total at-bats.

He’s always been a contact-first player, which is good sometimes, but his lack of power has led to unsteady employment since his departure from the Cubs.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Former Chicago Cubs Player Promoted by New MLB Team

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