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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Lineup Demotion Before Rockies Game

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New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run with Austin Wells #28, to trail 4-1 to the Los Angeles Angels, during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees‘ upcoming game against the Colorado Rockies is an exciting game because Aaron Judge has returned to the batting order and will play in his first game since the end of May.

Due to Aaron Judge being placed back in the New York Yankees lineup, there is a bit of a ripple effect with all the other primary hitters.

Among other changes, Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones remains in the order, but gets a slight demotion to the 5th spot in the order. Jones batted cleanup in Sunday’s series finale against the Padres.

More MLB on Heavy: Philadelphia Phillies Fans React to Trea Turner Decision Before Astros Series

Spencer Jones Dropped to 5th for Rockies Series Opener

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01:Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo homerun during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Spencer Jones is quietly coming into his own as a rookie hitter in MLB, and it’s a promising sign that the Yankees clearly still trust him to bat in the middle of the order.

Speaking of, per @UnderdogMLB, here is the Yanks order for 9/8:

Yankees 9/8: “B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

 

 

 

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Lineup Demotion Before Rockies Game

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