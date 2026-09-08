New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Lineup Demotion Before Rockies Game

The New York Yankees‘ upcoming game against the Colorado Rockies is an exciting game because Aaron Judge has returned to the batting order and will play in his first game since the end of May.

Due to Aaron Judge being placed back in the New York Yankees lineup, there is a bit of a ripple effect with all the other primary hitters.

Among other changes, Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones remains in the order, but gets a slight demotion to the 5th spot in the order. Jones batted cleanup in Sunday’s series finale against the Padres.

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Spencer Jones is quietly coming into his own as a rookie hitter in MLB, and it’s a promising sign that the Yankees clearly still trust him to bat in the middle of the order.

Speaking of, per @UnderdogMLB, here is the Yanks order for 9/8:

Yankees 9/8: “B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”