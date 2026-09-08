Philadelphia Phillies Fans React to Trea Turner Decision Before Astros Series

After splitting a four-game set with the Atlanta Braves (at home) over Labor Day weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies are beginning a new series in MLB against the Houston Astros (also at home) this week.

Before the series began, manager Don Mattingly revealed the Phillies lineup, which happens to be the exact same as Monday afternoon’s posting.

However, Phillies fans remain loud about the fact that Trea Turner remains the team’s second hitter, despite below-average production at the plate.

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Phillies Fans Remain Irate with Trea Turner Lineup Position

Here is the full Philadelphia Phillies batting order, per @UnderdogMLB:

Phillies 9/8: “K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Realmuto C J. Crawford CF A. Painter SP”

The one notable thing is that Andrew Painter will get the start in the series opener, and JT Realmuto is behind the plate for a 2nd consecutive game.

Let’s get into some of the notable Trea Turner reactions from the lineup drop; here’s what people are saying across social media:

@StompyMuff: “Wake up sad everyday knowing I have to watch trea turner “try” to play SS”

@Phils215: “Trea Turner is 128th out of 140 in OBP. He now sits at .293. Not ideal for a top of the order hitter on a 300 million dollar contract.”

@SKOALMANDODO: “Watching trea turner is so unreal I don’t think I’ve ever gotten so frustrated with a player before”

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