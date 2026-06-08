Cubs Lose Jameson Taillon to Injury During Giants Game

The Chicago Cubs‘ rotation can’t catch a break this season. The latest starter to go down is right-hander Jameson Taillon. After walking Matt Chapman to start the second inning, Taillon motioned for trainers to come out.

A starting pitcher motioning for trainers following a pitch is rarely a good sign. But in this case, it’s not an arm injury. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that Taillon left the game with a left hamstring strain.

The Cubs have seen their starting rotation depth completely disintegrate. Left-hander Shota Imanaga remains the only starter from their Opening Day rotation to avoid injury this season.

The next step for the Cubs is to determine the severity of the strain, likely through imaging. That will determine how long Taillon will be out of the rotation. Chicago is 34-31 and in the thick of a tight National League Wild Card race, so each injury comes with added stakes.

Jameson Taillon’s Miserable 2026 Season Includes Hamstring Injury

Taillon had been a relatively durable pitcher since the start of the 2021 season. Over that time period, he’s made 154 starts for both the Yankees and Cubs. He’s pitched to a 4.08 ERA and 4.45 FIP over 837.2 innings, cementing himself as a middle-of-the-rotation innings-eater.

Taillon signed a four-year, $68 million deal with the Cubs prior to the 2023 season. He’d been dependable for them, with a 3.93 ERA and a 4.37 FIP over 449.1 innings. His contributions were worth 5.0 fWAR.

Unfortunately, Taillon’s 2026 season hasn’t gone well. The 34-year-old veteran starter has been battered to the tune of a 5.19 ERA and a 6.31 FIP. He’s only one of three qualified starters with an ERA and FIP over 5.00, joining the Diamondbacks‘ Zac Gallen and the Astros’ Mike Burrows.

Cubs Rotation Further Decimated by Injuries

The Cubs opened the year with a rotation of Cade Horton, Shota Imanaga, Edward Cabrera, Jameson Taillon, and Matthew Boyd. Horton is done for the year, as he underwent another Tommy John surgery.

Cabrera, a big offseason acquisition aimed at preventing this problem, has disappointed. He has a 4.99 ERA and 4.89 FIP in his first 11 starts as a Cub, far from the potential frontline starter they envisioned. He missed a couple of starts due to blister issues in his right middle finger.

Boyd should be nearing a return soon. The left-hander is back with the team following a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa. Boyd suffered a meniscus tear while playing with his children and underwent a meniscectomy. He’ll join the rotation on the Cubs’ upcoming road trip through Denver and San Francisco.

Another pitcher the Cubs were hoping to get back by now was left-hander Justin Steele. Steele underwent UCL revision surgery with an internal brace in April 2025. However, he developed another flexor strain injury in his rehab, pushing his return back further. There’s no indication of the left-hander throwing from a mound, with the last update coming in late May.

The Cubs are in dire straits with their rotation. Jordan Wicks and Doug Nikhazy are the only two pitchers on the 40-man roster who are potential replacements. Wicks came up while Cabrera dealt with the blister, so he’d be the candidate to take over for Taillon.