Chicaco Cubs’ Matt Shaw Injury Update Affects Infielder’s Trade Status

With the Major League Baseball trade deadline just eight days away, rumors and speculation across the league are really starting to materialize.

For the Chicago Cubs, their top need remains starting pitching, and they continue to be linked to all the top trade candidates.

Reports surfaced around a month ago that the Cubs may be willing to part ways with Matt Shaw in exchange for front-line starters, but the latest Matt Shaw injury update could affect his trade status this deadline.

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Matt Shaw Expected to Remain on IL Until After MLB Trade Deadline

With a 59-45 record in the NL Central, Chicago holds the top spot in the NL Wild Card race. The Cubs’ offense has been their calling card this season, and while the Cubs’ pitching staff could use improvement, Chicago’s run differential is among the best in the National League.

However, according to the latest report by Meghan Montemurro, Matt Shaw will be sidelined beyond the MLB trade deadline:

“Although Matt Shaw’s left hand sprain has improved, he still is working to get through the last hurdle and swing a bat without symptoms. Counsell said Shaw will not be activated from the IL before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.”

MLBTR.com’s AJ Eustace wrote (about Matt Shaw’s 2026 campaign thus far):

“Shaw has gotten into 56 games this year while navigating the hand sprain and mid-back tightness in late May. In 147 plate appearances, he’s batting .246/.322/.415 and rates as 5% better than average by wRC+. That’s a small sample compared to last year’s 437 PA, but it’s notable that Shaw has upped his average exit velocity by 1.9 mph and his hard-hit rate by 6.8% compared to 2025.”

His small sample size this season/injury status could lead to his ultimately staying put in Chicago past the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

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Chicago Cubs Trade Deadline Notes

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Cubs’ strategy likely remains the same: acquire a frontline starter, and perhaps another depth arm as well.

Reports have suggested that Chicago may be willing to part with some of their young talent, including Kevin Alcantara and Pedro Ramirez.

Chicago clearly has NL Pennant aspirations, given their high-octane lineup, but many wonder if the rotation (as currently constructed) will be enough in an MLB playoff series.

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