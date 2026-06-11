Chicago Cubs Get Unfortunate News on Matthew Boyd During Rockies Series

The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series, and they are struggling against the team with the worst record in the NL. Chicago has dropped the first two games of the series, and is in jeopardy of getting swept by the Rockies if they don’t salvage the series on Thursday with Edward Cabrera on the mound.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Cubs starter Matthew Boyd was returning to the team and could possibly start this weekend. However, there’s a recent development that suggests Boy has faced a setback and is now dealing with another injury. The nightmare continues for the Cubs on the starting rotation front.

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Matthew Boyd Dealing with Shoulder Surgery, Per Reports

In case you’re wondering or thrown off a little bit about the injury diagnosis, yes, Boyd injured his knee, which has kept him out for the last month+. However, Boyd seems to be bothered by a shoulder issue.

MLB.com reporter Jordan Bastian wrote (on 6/11):

“Before Wednesday’s game against the Rockies, Counsell noted that Boyd experienced soreness in his left shoulder while throwing a bullpen session a day earlier. The veteran lefty’s planned activation from the 15-day IL this weekend to start against the Giants has now been called off.” Here is what the Cubs manager had to say: