Chicago Cubs Get Unfortunate News on Matthew Boyd During Rockies Series

The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series, and they are struggling against the team with the worst record in the NL. Chicago has dropped the first two games of the series, and is in jeopardy of getting swept by the Rockies if they don’t salvage the series on Thursday with Edward Cabrera on the mound.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Cubs starter Matthew Boyd was returning to the team and could possibly start this weekend. However, there’s a recent development that suggests Boy has faced a setback and is now dealing with another injury. The nightmare continues for the Cubs on the starting rotation front.
More MLB on Heavy: MLB World Reacts to Anthony Volpe’s Performance in Yankees-Guardians Game
Matthew Boyd Dealing with Shoulder Surgery, Per Reports
In case you’re wondering or thrown off a little bit about the injury diagnosis, yes, Boyd injured his knee, which has kept him out for the last month+. However, Boyd seems to be bothered by a shoulder issue.
MLB.com reporter Jordan Bastian wrote (on 6/11):
“Before Wednesday’s game against the Rockies, Counsell noted that Boyd experienced soreness in his left shoulder while throwing a bullpen session a day earlier. The veteran lefty’s planned activation from the 15-day IL this weekend to start against the Giants has now been called off.”
Here is what the Cubs manager had to say:
“We’re going to lose some days, for sure,” Counsell said. “We hope we don’t lose many.”
The Cubs are already without Jameson Taillon, who just went to the Injured List, and are rolling with a rotation that consists of Ben Brown, Colin Rea, Shota Imanaga, and Edward Cabrera.
Chicago absolutely has to consider making a trade or sorts for a capable arm.
More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers’ 28-Year-Old Player Emerging as True Slugger in MLB
Matthew Boyd with the Cubs
Matthew Boyd has not started a game for the Cubs since May 3.
He’s made five starts for Chicago this season, and carries an ERA of 6.0o over 24 innings. He’s tied to a two-year, $29 million contract.
In 2025, his first season with the Cubbies, Boyd was named to the MLB All-Star team, and finished the season with an ERA of 3.21 over 31 starts. He’s certainly dealt with a fair amount of injuries over his 12-year MLB career, but with the Cubs relying on him this season to be a rock in the rotation, it’s not an ideal time for stacking injuries.
More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Hit with Major Will Smith News During Pirates Series
Chicago Cubs Get Unfortunate News on Matthew Boyd During Rockies Series