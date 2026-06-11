Los Angeles Dodgers’ 28-Year-Old Player Emerging as True Slugger in MLB

The Los Angeles Dodgers have relied on the services of Ryan Ward as outfielder Teoscar Hernadez has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. Everyone in the Dodgers organization has known that Ryan Ward could hit for power, but it took the current 28-year-old outfielder a long time to finally get his shot in the bigs.

Despite blowing a 5-run lead on Wednesday evening in an eventual Dodgers’ loss, Ryan Ward hit a towering grand slam in the game to reassure all beliefs that there is a large amount of pop in his bat.

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Ryan Ward’s MLB Journey…

Ryan Ward was drafted by the Dodgers in the 2019 MLB draft. He attended Bryant University before being drafted, and didn’t make his professional debut with the Dodgers’ high-A affiliate until 2021.

However, since then? Ward has been, perhaps the best hitter in the minors without a doubt. Given the nature of the Los Angeles Dodgers, their roster seems to be a little more full than other MLB teams in terms of MLB talent and tenured players, so it’s been a bit of a bad draw for Ryan Ward, but all he’s done is hit…. and stay on the field.

In his last five seasons in the minors, Ward has played in 100+ games at each level he’s been with, and has also clubbed 20+ home runs in every campaign. In 725 total minor league games across a total fo seven seasons, Ward has 156 home runs and 537 RBIs. It’s not that those stats are unfathomable to recreate in the minors, but it’s more so the principle that just about any other player on any other team would have received a big league opportunity way prior to when Ryan Ward did.

Ward made his Dodgers debut in 2026 after over 700 games played in the farm system, and after hitting a home run every 4.64 games in his minor league career.

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So, Who Is Surprised that Ryan Ward is Crushing Baseball at the MLB Level?

So, is anyone actually surprised that Ryan Ward has been crushing baseballs while up with the big league club?

It’s a small sample size, but Ward has three home runs and 11 RBI in 30 at-bats. His OPS is .924, and of course, he’s bounced between AAA Oklahoma City and the Dodgers this season, and there’s a possibility Ward continues to be optioned and recalled, but if Teoscar Hernandez needs a few extra days to rest, by all means.

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