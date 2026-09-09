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Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Player Released by Diamondbacks

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Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Brandon Marsh #16 and Max Kepler #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate in the outfield during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

As the Philadelphia Phillies are currently taking on the Houston Astros in a new series this week, a piece of notable roster news dropped on a recent Phillies player.

Phillies fans shouldn’t have forgotten by outfielder Max Kepler yet, as Kepler played his entire 2025 season with Philadelphia.

Well, on Tuesday, Kepler was released by his new MLB team, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

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Ex-Phillies Player Max Kepler Released by Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 07: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Max Kepler #22 after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Chase Field on August 07, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

According to the MLB transactions tracker, Max Kepler was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, September 8. He wa designated for assignment two days ago by the club.

MLBTR.com’s Connor Byrne wrote (about Kepler’s potential next steps):

“Kepler has been released, according to the MLB.com transaction log. That was inevitable after the DFA. The Triple-A season ends in a few weeks, so there’s a decent chance he’ll remain unsigned until the offseason.”

In 2026, with the D-backs, Kepler had batted just .205 over 41 games. Kepler is a 12-year MLB veteran who spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

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Looking at Max Kepler with the Philadelphia Phillies

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 09: Max Kepler #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers on a double by Nick Castellanos #8 during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

While it was just a one-year tenure for Max Kepler, the Phillies were the last team he had played for before 2026, which makes the release newsworthy.

Kepler signed a one-year contract before the 2025 season to play for the Phillies.

Across 127 games in a Phillies uniform, Kepler batted .216 with 18 home runs, 52 RBI, 19 doubles,  and a bWAR of 0.1 as one of the Phillies every day outfielders.

He also added an OPS+ of 87, 58 runs, and 90 hits in his 127 games with the Phillies.

It’s unclear what’s next for Max Kepler, but he does have very solid career numbers.

The 12-year MLB veteran carries a lifetime batting average of .234 with 181 home runs, 575 RBI, and 19.9 bWAR.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Player Released by Diamondbacks

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