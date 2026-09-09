Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Player Released by Diamondbacks

As the Philadelphia Phillies are currently taking on the Houston Astros in a new series this week, a piece of notable roster news dropped on a recent Phillies player.

Phillies fans shouldn’t have forgotten by outfielder Max Kepler yet, as Kepler played his entire 2025 season with Philadelphia.

Well, on Tuesday, Kepler was released by his new MLB team, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

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Ex-Phillies Player Max Kepler Released by Diamondbacks

According to the MLB transactions tracker, Max Kepler was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, September 8. He wa designated for assignment two days ago by the club.

MLBTR.com’s Connor Byrne wrote (about Kepler’s potential next steps):

“Kepler has been released, according to the MLB.com transaction log. That was inevitable after the DFA. The Triple-A season ends in a few weeks, so there’s a decent chance he’ll remain unsigned until the offseason.”

In 2026, with the D-backs, Kepler had batted just .205 over 41 games. Kepler is a 12-year MLB veteran who spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

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Looking at Max Kepler with the Philadelphia Phillies

While it was just a one-year tenure for Max Kepler, the Phillies were the last team he had played for before 2026, which makes the release newsworthy.

Kepler signed a one-year contract before the 2025 season to play for the Phillies.

Across 127 games in a Phillies uniform, Kepler batted .216 with 18 home runs, 52 RBI, 19 doubles, and a bWAR of 0.1 as one of the Phillies every day outfielders.

He also added an OPS+ of 87, 58 runs, and 90 hits in his 127 games with the Phillies.

It’s unclear what’s next for Max Kepler, but he does have very solid career numbers.

The 12-year MLB veteran carries a lifetime batting average of .234 with 181 home runs, 575 RBI, and 19.9 bWAR.

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