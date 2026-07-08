San Francisco Giants 3-Year MLB Player Reportedly a Free Agent After Demotion

The San Francisco Giants are currently facing the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series. The series between the Jays and Giants will conclude on Wednesday afternoon.

During the Blue Jays series, the Giants announced a wave of roster moves, which included pitcher Gregory Santos.

Santos, 26, was outrighted off the Giants’ 40-man roster to make room for recently claimed player, Eric Cerantola.

Well, Santos is officially an MLB free agent after his demotion to the minors, which he did not accept.

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Gregory Santos Officially Elects MLB Free Agency

Per multiple reports and his official MLB.com transactions, pitcher Gregory Santos is now eligible to sign with any MLB team.

MLB.com wrote (on 7/7): “RHP Gregory Santos elected free agency.”

Santos has only pitched five innings for the Giants this season, but he’s an MLB veteran of six seasons (including three total with the Giants).

RotoWire.com wrote (about Gregory Santos): “Santos cleared waivers after being booted off the Giants’ 40-man roster, but he’s opted to test out free agency rather than accept an outright assignment. The 26-year-old reliever has allowed five runs (two earned) over five innings in the majors this season and holds a 6.89 ERA and 11:11 K:BB over 15.2 frames at Triple-A Sacramento.”

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Gregory Santos’ MLB Career

Gregory Santos has pitched in parts of six MLB seasons with the Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Chicago White Sox.

He came up with the Giants and debuted with the team in 2021. However, across two seasons (2021 and 2022) in his original stint with San Fran, Santos only pitched in 5.2 total innings.

He was brought back to the Giants org. before the 2026 season, but again, he has only pitched five innings this year.

For his MLB career, Santos holds an ERA of 4.14 across 91.1 innings. A bulk of those innings came in his one season with the Chicago White Sox (2023).

It will be interesting to see if either of the above-mentioned teams wants to bring Gregory Santos back to their organization, or if another team will take a flyer on the 26-year-old.

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