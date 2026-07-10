Recently Cut Chicago Cubs Pitcher Lands with Kansas City Royals

The Chicago Cubs are set to begin their final MLB series before the All-Star break against the Cincinnati Reds in an NL Central showdown.

Before the Reds series, the Chicago Cubs received some news adjacent to their organization regarding a former pitcher who recently suited up for the Cubbies.

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Recent Cubs Pitcher Vince Velasquez Signs with Royals

Per his MLB.com transactions tracker, Vince Velasquez has landed with the Kansas City Royals on a minor league deal and has since been assigned to Triple-A Omaha.

MLB.com wrote: “Kansas City Royals signed free agent RHP Vince Velasquez to a minor league contract.”

NBCSports.com wrote (on 7/10): “The 34-year-old righty elected free agency at the end of June rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Iowa from the Cubs. He adds extra pitching depth for the Royals and should get an opportunity with the big league club in relatively short order.”

Velasquez, 34, has pitched in parts of 10 MLB seasons, and his only appearances this season have come with the Cubs. Chicago let go of Velasquez, and as NBCSports’ notes, the veteran arm elected free agency and now lands with a new club in the Royals.

He made two appearances with the Cubs (3.1 innings) and did not allow a run, but it was clear he was recalled from the minors as a fill-in arm.

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Vince Velasquez’s MLB Career

The Chicago Cubs had actually cut (and brought back) Velasquez many times this season, but the two sides have decided to part ways officially.

As for his MLB career, Velasquez holds a career pitcher record of 38-51 with an ERA of 4.86 across 767 total innings and 140+ starts.

The Royals (if he appears in an MLB game) will mark his seventh organization pitching for. Most notably, Vince spent six seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he was a very solid bottom-of-the-rotation arm.

Now, he’s looked at as more of a reliever. Before his stint with the Cubs, Velasquez had last pitched in MLB in 2023 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

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