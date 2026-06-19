Cubs Add World Series Winning Outfielder, Demote Moises Ballesteros

The Chicago Cubs are adding an outfielder with World Series pedigree to the roster and demoting a top catching prospect ahead of a matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, June 19.

The Cubs recalled outfielder Justin Dean, per a team announcement. He’ll be making his team debut. Dean won the 2025 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club is sending down catcher Moises Ballesteros. The backstop is among the top prospects in the organization, but he’s scuffled to a .555 OPS in June.

The Cubs’ roster will be back down to two catchers with the demotion of Ballesteros. Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya will handle duties behind the plate. Michael Conforto and Matt Shaw are candidates to see more opportunities at designated hitter with Ballesteros off the team.

Chicago Cubs Roster News: Moises Ballesteros Sent Down, Justin Dean Recalled Against Toronto Blue Jays

Play

Ballesteros hit the ground running when he was first promoted in 2025, slashing .298/.394/.474 in his first 20 games. The catcher only hit two home runs, but his first one went viral, as it was caught by former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Ballesteros finished the campaign with a tremendous 143 wRC+. He walked at a strong 13.6% clip and kept his strikeout rate under 20%.

Through the first month of the 2026 campaign, Ballesteros was an integral part of the Cubs’ lineup. He had a massive 1.012 OPS through April. The 22-year-old popped five home runs and racked up 16 RBI in the middle of the order. Ballesteros earned everyday reps at DH and occasionally mixed in behind the plate.

Unfortunately, Ballesteros faceplanted in May. He slashed .102/.206/.153 in 59 at-bats. The backstop managed just one extra-base hit, a two-run homer off Merrill Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ballesteros slipped into a part-time role due to his struggles on offense. With the club carrying three catchers, it wasn’t viable to have one of them be largely unplayable on offense, particularly when he’s the weakest defensive option.

Dean Gets a Shot With the Cubs

Play

Dean made his big-league debut last season. The outfielder was used mostly as a defensive replacement. He picked up just two plate appearances in 18 games with the Dodgers during the regular season. Dean played a similar role in the playoffs, appearing in 13 games without recording a plate appearance. He did steal a base and score a run during the Dodgers’ run to a championship.

The Cubs add a strong defender and capable base runner to the roster with the promotion of Dean. While he’s still searching for his first big-league hit, the veteran has put together a handful of solid offensive years in the minors. Dean delivered a 105 wRC+ across 117 games split between two minor league levels in the Atlanta Braves system back in 2024. He continued to hit well in 2025, posting an 110 wRC+ over 347 plate appearances at Triple-A in the Dodgers’ organization.

Chicago has two excellent defenders in Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki. Ian Happ has several strong campaigns with the glove on his resume, but he’s been a neutral option in 2026. The veteran has recorded 0 Defensive Runs Saved this season.