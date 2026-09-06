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Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Ian Happ Decision Before Marlins Series Finale

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Chicago Cubs v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 13: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs gets ready to bat in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are slated to take on the Miami Marlins in the series finale of a three-game series at loanDepot Park in Miami at 12:40 p.m. CDT on Sunday.

The Cubs won the first two games of the series against the Marlins.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Cubs announced a sudden decision regarding Ian Happ.

Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Ian Happ Decision Before Marlins Game

Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 04: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs advances to third during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 04, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Happ was originally in the Cubs’ starting lineup for Sunday’s game. Minutes before the game began, Chicago announced that Happ had been scratched from the lineup due to left knee discomfort.

Via the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro on X:

Ian Happ has been scratched from the Cubs lineup with left knee discomfort.

Tyrone Taylor is now starting in LF and batting 9th. 

Here is the Cubs’ updated lineup for Sunday:

  1. Pete Crow-Armstrong CF
  2. Seiya Suzuki RF
  3. Michael Busch 1B
  4. Alex Bregman 3B
  5. Michael Conforto DH
  6. Nico Hoerner SS
  7. Pedro Ramirez 2B
  8. Carson Kelly C
  9. Tyrone Taylor LF

Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 04: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs runs to first after hitting a double during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 04, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Here is the Marlins’ lineup:

  1. Kyle Stowers DH
  2. Griffin Conine 1B
  3. Owen Caissie RF
  4. Jakob Marsee CF
  5. Heriberto Hernandez LF
  6. Joe Mack C
  7. Otto Lopez SS
  8. Graham Pauley 3B
  9. Javier Sanoja 2B

Clay Holmes is the Cubs’ starting pitcher for Sunday.

Before Sunday’s game, Holmes had a 2.09 ERA with 63 strikeouts over 81 2/3 innings this season.

Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 19: Clay Holmes #25 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on August 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tyler Phillips is the Marlins’ starting pitcher for Sunday.

Phillies posted a 3.42 ERA with 90 strikeouts over 110 2/3 innings this season before Sunday’s game.

Looking at Ian Happ

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 30: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs in action against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Happ is slated to be a free agent at the end of this season. The 32-year-old left fielder has posted 2.6 bWAR with a .743 OPS and 23 home runs this season.

Happ has been with the Cubs for his entire 10 year career. Since making his MLB debut in 2017, Happ has posted 25.0 bWAR with a .784 OPS and 196 home runs.

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 30: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs high fives teammates after scoring a run against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cubs outfielder has won four Gold Glove Awards in his career. He represented the Cubs in the 2022 All-Star Game.

It’ll be interesting to see what type of deal Happ gets in free agency. He’s a strong defender with solid offensive numbers, but he tends to be inconsistent at the plate and is approaching his mid-30s.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Ian Happ Decision Before Marlins Series Finale

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