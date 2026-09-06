Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Ian Happ Decision Before Marlins Series Finale

The Chicago Cubs are slated to take on the Miami Marlins in the series finale of a three-game series at loanDepot Park in Miami at 12:40 p.m. CDT on Sunday.

The Cubs won the first two games of the series against the Marlins.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Cubs announced a sudden decision regarding Ian Happ.

Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Ian Happ Decision Before Marlins Game

Happ was originally in the Cubs’ starting lineup for Sunday’s game. Minutes before the game began, Chicago announced that Happ had been scratched from the lineup due to left knee discomfort.

Via the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro on X:

Ian Happ has been scratched from the Cubs lineup with left knee discomfort.

Tyrone Taylor is now starting in LF and batting 9th.

Here is the Cubs’ updated lineup for Sunday:

Here is the Marlins’ lineup:

Clay Holmes is the Cubs’ starting pitcher for Sunday.

Before Sunday’s game, Holmes had a 2.09 ERA with 63 strikeouts over 81 2/3 innings this season.

Tyler Phillips is the Marlins’ starting pitcher for Sunday.

Phillies posted a 3.42 ERA with 90 strikeouts over 110 2/3 innings this season before Sunday’s game.

Looking at Ian Happ

Happ is slated to be a free agent at the end of this season. The 32-year-old left fielder has posted 2.6 bWAR with a .743 OPS and 23 home runs this season.

Happ has been with the Cubs for his entire 10 year career. Since making his MLB debut in 2017, Happ has posted 25.0 bWAR with a .784 OPS and 196 home runs.

The Cubs outfielder has won four Gold Glove Awards in his career. He represented the Cubs in the 2022 All-Star Game.

It’ll be interesting to see what type of deal Happ gets in free agency. He’s a strong defender with solid offensive numbers, but he tends to be inconsistent at the plate and is approaching his mid-30s.