CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 31: Matt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after flying out in the seventh inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field on March 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Zoe Davis/Getty Images)
The Cubs acquired Gausman, 35, from the Toronto Blue Jays for center fielder Brett Bateman and shortstop Ty Southisene on Aug. 2.
Gausman recorded a 4.83 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings across nine starts this Chicago this season. He had a 4.38 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings over 23 starts with Toronto this year.
San Diego Padres Starting Pitcher
Nick Pivetta, 33, will start for San Diego tonight. He missed most of the season with an elbow injury.
The right-hander allowed just three runs in 18 2/3 innings across four starts this month after returning from the IL.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Chicago Cubs made a sudden Matt Shaw decision before Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres.
Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Matt Shaw Decision Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Padres