Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Matt Shaw Decision Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Padres

The Chicago Cubs lost 8-0 to the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on Tuesday night.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday. If the Cubs win, there will be a Game 3 on Thursday. If the Padres win, the Cubs will be knocked out of the playoffs.

The winner of the Cubs-Padres series will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.

The Cubs announced their lineup for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series, and it involves a notable Matt Shaw decision.

Chicago Cubs Make Notable Matt Shaw Decision Amid San Diego Padres Series

Matt Shaw sat on the bench in Game 1. Pedro Ramirez made the start at third base.

Today, Ramirez is out of the lineup, while Shaw is batting seventh and playing third base.

Shaw posted a .737 OPS with five home runs and 24 RBI in 173 at-bats this year.

Here is the Cubs’ lineup for today:

Here is the Padres’ lineup:

Chicago Cubs Starting Pitcher

Kevin Gausman will start for the Cubs today.

The Cubs acquired Gausman, 35, from the Toronto Blue Jays for center fielder Brett Bateman and shortstop Ty Southisene on Aug. 2.

Gausman recorded a 4.83 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings across nine starts this Chicago this season. He had a 4.38 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings over 23 starts with Toronto this year.

San Diego Padres Starting Pitcher

Nick Pivetta, 33, will start for San Diego tonight. He missed most of the season with an elbow injury.

The right-hander allowed just three runs in 18 2/3 innings across four starts this month after returning from the IL.