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Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Matt Shaw Decision Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Padres

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Los Angeles Angels v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 31: Matt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after flying out in the seventh inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field on March 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Zoe Davis/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs lost 8-0 to the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on Tuesday night.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday. If the Cubs win, there will be a Game 3 on Thursday. If the Padres win, the Cubs will be knocked out of the playoffs.

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game One
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates with Manny Machado #13 after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The winner of the Cubs-Padres series will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.

The Cubs announced their lineup for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series, and it involves a notable Matt Shaw decision.

Chicago Cubs Make Notable Matt Shaw Decision Amid San Diego Padres Series

Chicago Cubs v Boston Red Sox - Game One
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 25: Matt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs makes a throw to first base during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by CJ Gunther/Getty Images)

Matt Shaw sat on the bench in Game 1. Pedro Ramirez made the start at third base.

Today, Ramirez is out of the lineup, while Shaw is batting seventh and playing third base.

Shaw posted a .737 OPS with five home runs and 24 RBI in 173 at-bats this year.

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 15: Matt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs runs to third base on a throwing error in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on September 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

Here is the Cubs’ lineup for today:

  1. Pete Crow-Armstrong CF
  2. Alex Bregman DH
  3. Michael Busch 1B
  4. Seiya Suzuki RF
  5. Ian Happ LF
  6. Nico Hoerner 2B
  7. Matt Shaw 3B
  8. Carson Kelly C
  9. Dansby Swanson SS
National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs Workout
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs speaks to the media during National League Wild Card Series workouts at Petco Park on September 28, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Here is the Padres’ lineup:

  1. Fernando Taits Jr. RF
  2. Dustin Harris LF
  3. Manny Machado 3B
  4. Ty France 1B
  5. Jackson Merrill CF
  6. Xander Bogaerts SS
  7. Ethan Salas C
  8. Austin Hays DH
  9. Jake Cronenworth 2B

Chicago Cubs Starting Pitcher

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 23: Kevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on September 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Kevin Gausman will start for the Cubs today.

The Cubs acquired Gausman, 35, from the Toronto Blue Jays for center fielder Brett Bateman and shortstop Ty Southisene on Aug. 2.

Gausman recorded a 4.83 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings across nine starts this Chicago this season. He had a 4.38 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings over 23 starts with Toronto this year.

San Diego Padres Starting Pitcher

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Nick Pivetta #27 of the San Diego Padres in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Nick Pivetta, 33, will start for San Diego tonight. He missed most of the season with an elbow injury.

The right-hander allowed just three runs in 18 2/3 innings across four starts this month after returning from the IL.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Matt Shaw Decision Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Padres

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