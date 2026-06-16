Cubs Trade Deadline: Jed Hoyer Has a Clear Mandate to Address for Chicago

Coming into the season, the Chicago Cubs were expected to be a major contender in the NL Central. However, amid an up-and-down season and playing in a very competitive division, the Cubs are still going to need some help at the Trade Deadline.

For ESPN’s Buster Olney, there’s not much debate about what the Cubs are going to need first and foremost. President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer needs to add starting pitching.

“No contender has a more clear-cut need than the Cubs, whose rotation is missing Cade Horton, Justin Steele and Matthew Boyd because of injuries,” Olney wrote. “They need a starting pitcher, and the best fit would be someone who generates a lot of swing-and-miss, as the team ranks near the bottom in average velocity and strikeout rate. It’s a difficult position for any team with championship aspirations in this era.”

If there is a bright spot in all of this, it’s that this should be a good Trade Deadline for starting pitching. Tarik Skubal is the headliner, but Hoyer and the Cubs should have options.

“However, the Cubs might be lucky in that regard at this year’s deadline: There could be more starting pitchers available than any other position. Some of the pitchers who could be moved: Skubal, Peralta, Robbie Ray, Joe Ryan, Sandy Alcantara and others,” Olney wrote.

Starting Pitching Has Become a Major Issue for the Chicago Cubs

As it stands now, the Chicago Cubs are in third-place in the NL Central and are 7.0 games out of first place. If they want to make a run, they’ll need to figure out their pitching quickly.

With a 4.23 ERA on the season, the Cubs are 18th in all of baseball in team ERA. Home runs have been the major issue for Chicago, giving up 105 on the season. No other MLB team has allowed that many home runs to this point in the season.

As Olney pointed out, the Cubs have been battling through injuries at pitcher. In particular, to their starting rotation.

Cade Horton is done for the year with Tommy John surgery. That’s a loss the Cubs need to find a way to overcome at some point.

On more positive news, Justin Steele is set to begin throwing next week. He’s not alone, either. Matthew Boyd is also going to be throwing a bullpen on Tuesday. So, it looks like they’re well on their way back from injury.

The Cubs Were Linked to a Pitcher with Ties to Craig Counsell

One pitcher who the Cubs were recently linked to is Freddy Peralta. Currently pitching for the New York Mets, Peralta was previously with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he played for current Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

This comes amid a very frustrating season for the Mets, where they may be selling. It was Jon Heyman who would tie Peralta to the Cubs.

“For Peralta, I like the Cubs,” Heyman said. “Craig Counsell, big fan of him from their Milwaukee days.”

In 2025, Peralta had the best season of his career, throwing a career-high 176.2 innings with a career-low 2.70 ERA. It was his second All-Star campaign. However, he’s struggled in his transition to New York and now has a 3.90 ERA in his age 30 season.

Still, Peralta could end up being the starting pitcher who the Cubs need. In particular, if Counsell can spark something from earlier in his career.