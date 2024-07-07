The Chicago Cubs Trade Deadline Market Takes Shape Amid Selling Rumors

Mired in last place, the Chicago Cubs are still “undecided” about their trade deadline plans, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Nightengale added, however, that the club is preparing to sell, and Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, and Nico Hoerner could all be on the move.

Nightengale published a notebook of happenings from around the league on Sunday, July 7, in which he outlined the players the Cubs may try to part with.

“The Cubs are telling teams they still remain undecided whether they will be sellers at the trade deadline, but are preparing for a potential sale, with Bellinger, Jameson Taillon and Nico Hoerner expected to draw interest,” he wrote. “It’s hard to believe how things went south on the Northside after their 17-9 start.”

It’s even more unbelievable considering the expanded playoffs have kept almost every National League team in the playoff race. Despite a 41-49 record and six teams ahead of them in the race for the final Wild Card, on the morning of July 5, the Cubs were still only 6 games out of a playoff spot.

That adds up to a 6% chance at making the postseason, according to FanGraphs.

With the trade deadline just over three weeks away, the offers are sure to start pouring in. Not only do the Cubs have talent on their roster, but that talent fills obvious holes for clear contenders.

The Cubs Command the Cody Bellinger Trade Deadline Market

Cody Bellinger checks all the boxes of a player contending teams would salivate for at the trade deadline. He’s a left-handed hitter having a solid year in his age 28 season. He’s also shown enough over the past two years to prove he has moved on from the struggles that plagued him at the end of his time with the Dodgers.

Earlier this week, Bellinger addressed the trade rumors.

“Feels like it’s a little different this year. But just like last year, I’m definitely not going to think about it,” he said, per The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma. “Like everything, it’s a distraction to what you need to accomplish. I won’t think about it. Just take it day by day.”

The Yankees may be the most obvious candidate to land Bellinger. Everyday first baseman Anthony Rizzo is on the Injured List, though rookie Ben Rice has certainly made his presence known with a three-home-run game on Saturday.

But it doesn’t have to be an either/or situation. Bellinger can also play the outfield or DH, and with Giancarlo Stanton still hurt, there are plenty of ways to keep Bellinger and Rice on the roster together.

If the Yankees can’t work out a deal for him, the Mariners, Astros, and Braves are also possibilities.

Nico Hoerner and the Mariners Could be a Perfect Match

Nico Hoerner isn’t the sexiest name on the market, nor does he have the flashiest stats (.244 BA, 4 HR, .664 OPS). He could, however, be just the guy Seattle is looking for. In fact, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi believes the two teams have already discussed a potential deal.

“You look at a team like the Seattle Mariners needing a second baseman… not just this year but beyond as well,” Morosi said. “The Cubs have struggled so much to get any kind of traction that I think they at least have to think about it.”

Hoerner doesn’t have much pop, but he also doesn’t strike out and is an above-average defensive infielder. He also has speed with 14 stolen bases this season.

Jameson Taillon Could Add More than Just Pitching Depth

Try finding a contending team that isn’t interested in adding another quality starting pitcher.

Jameson Taillon has been just that this season, pitching to a 2.99 ERA and 1.180 WHIP. He’s also on a reasonable contract compared to his performance, due $18 million each of the next two seasons.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman categorized the Cubs’ likelihood of trading Taillon as “medium,” calling him a “solid starter and clubhouse guy.”

A potential factor here, however, is the relative strength of the upcoming free agent starting pitcher class. With a stable of high-quality options set to hit the market, teams may need to feel certain Taillon can put them over the top in 2024.