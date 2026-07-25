Jonah Heim Trade the Los Angeles Dodgers and Athletics Must Consider Ahead of MLB Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be looking to add a catcher this MLB trade deadline, especially after reports of Will Smith’s neck injury not really getting better.

Will Smith still hasn’t partaken in baseball activities and is at least a few weeks from returning, if not more.

In the wake of Smith’s injury, Dalton Rushing has taken over, but LA should consider a trade for Athletics’ catcher Jonah Heim to help fill the void of catching depth for the rest of the regular season.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Pitch Lands Jonah Heim

Here is a potential trade that the Los Angeles Dodgers could make with the Athletics for Jonah Heim:

Dodgers receive: C Jonah Heim

Athletics receive: RHP River Ryan

This simple player-swap trade idea would send the Dodgers’ 7th-ranked prospect, River Ryan, to the A’s in exchange for Jonah Heim.

Let’s be honest, it’s unlikely that River Ryan will see real time in the Dodgers’ starting rotation in the future, so it makes more sense to offload him now, while he still has any trade value. Ryan, 27 (almost 28), has dealt with injuries in his career, but the Athletics need pitching help.

If the A’s don’t want River Ryan, LA could also offer a prospect like Brady Smith, who is much younger than Ryan.

For reference, Jonah Heim was traded once before this season, and the A’s gave the Atlanta Braves cash in exchange for Heim, so his value isn’t very high either. However, it would be a solid add to a Dodgers catching group that lacks depth right now beyond Rushing.

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Jonah Heim’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Jonah Heim has really turned it around at the dish since being traded from Atlanta to the Athletics, and when you think about where the A’s play, it’s easy to see why.

Across 185 total at-bats this season, Heim has nine home runs, 1o doubles, and 32 RBI, which is good for an OPS+ of 96.

There have been many reports and rumors surrounding the Dodgers indicating that they should go out and acquire a depth catcher ahead of MLB’s trade deadline. Jonah Heim could be that perfect fix.

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