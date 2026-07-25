Detroit Tigers Reveal Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Royals Game

The Detroit Tigers are currently taking on the Kansas City Royals in a four-game weekend series, which started on Thursday.

With Tarik Skubal on the mound Friday, Detroit picked up a 2-1 win and has won the first two games of the series. The Tigers are slowly trying to claw (no pun intended) their way back into the AL playoff picture.

Game three of the Tigers-Royals series features an afternoon showdown (at Comerica Park). Notably, on Friday, Kevin McGonigle was not in the Tigers batting order, so before the Royals game, Detroit revealed its lineup, and, in turn, McGonigle’s status for the game.

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Kevin McGonigle Back in Tigers Batting Order

The Tigers and Royals are kicking off a packed MLB slate on Saturday afternoon. Here is Detroit’s official lineup for 7/25, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Tigers 7/25: “C. Keith 1B K. McGonigle SS G. Torres 2B K. Carpenter DH R. Greene LF H. Lee 3B Z. McKinstry RF M. Vierling CF J. Rogers C C. Mize SP”

A few notables from the lineup drop: Well, for one, Kevin McGonigle is back in the Tigers order, and Gleyber Torres (after DHing on Friday) is back at 2B. McGonigle is playing shortstop, and Hao-Yu Lee is at third base.

Casey Mize is getting the start for Detroit, and it’s a solid pitching matchup, with Michael Wacha going for the Royals.

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Kevin McGonigle with the Tigers This Season

The Detroit Tigers are 50-54, which is in relative striking distance in both the AL Wild Card picture and for first place in the AL Central. They are five games back of the Chicago White Sox, and are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

As for Kevin McGonigle, he’s been a revelation for the Tigers this season.

Over his first 100 MLB games, he leads the American League with a 4.9 bWAR this season.

His OPS+ is 126, and McGonigle should definitely be considered the favorite to win the American League Rookie of the Year award.

He’s batting .281 over his first 377 at-bats with nine home runs, 106 hits, 20 doubles, and 11 stolen bases.

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