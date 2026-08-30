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Why is the Cubs-Reds Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 6: Fans attempt to stay dry during a rain delay in a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on July 6, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Sunday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field in Chicago has been delayed due to inclement weather.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 6:20 p.m. CDT. Fans can watch the NL Central matchup on NBC and Peacock.

Cubs-Reds Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 22: A rain-soaked tarp sits on the field before a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on April 22, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Update: Game expected to begin at 6:45 p.m. CDT, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Here is the hourly forecast in Chicago as of 5:30 p.m. CDT, according to Weather.com:

  • 5:30 p.m. CDT: Light Rain
  • 6:00 p.m. CDT: 79% Thunderstorms
  • 7:00 p.m. CDT: 58% Scattered Thunderstorms

There is no inclement weather in the hourly forecast from 8:00 p.m. CDT through the rest of the night.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Chicago Cubs Lineup

Chicago Cubs v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 21: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 21, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

  1. Pete Crow-Armstrong CF
  2. Seiya Suzuki RF
  3. Michael Busch 1B
  4. Alex Bregman 3B
  5. Ian Happ LF
  6. Nico Hoerner SS
  7. Pedro Ramirez 2B
  8. Michael Conforto DH
  9. Miguel Amaya C

Cincinnati Reds Lineup

Cincinnati Reds v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Manager Terry Francona #77 of the Cincinnati Reds walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 24, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

  1. Dane Myers CF
  2. Elly De La Cruz SS
  3. Sal Stewart 1B
  4. Tyler Stephenson C
  5. Eugenio Suárez DH
  6. JJ Bleday LF
  7. Matt McClain 2B
  8. Hector Rodriguez RF
  9. Edwin Arroyo 3B

Chicago Cubs Starting Pitcher

Chicago Cubs v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 23: Shota Imanaga #18 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 23, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Shota Imanaga will start for the Cubs tonight. The 32-year-old left-hander is 8-9 with a 3.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 144 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings across 26 starts this year.

In his last appearances, Imanaga allowed one run over just two innings against the Seattle Mariners.

Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher

Cincinnati Reds v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Chase Burns #26 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Oracle Park on August 24, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Chase Burns is slated to start for the Reds tonight. The 23-year-old right-hander is 14-3 with a 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 164 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings across 25 starts this year.

Burns allowed five earned runs over 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants in his last start.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 29: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his third home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field on August 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Isaac Wasserman/Getty Images)

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong hit three home runs as the Cubs beat the Reds 17-5 on Saturday. The Reds won the first game of the three-game series 10-8 on Friday.

The Cubs have lost six of their last 10 games. They own the first NL Wild Card spot with a 77-59 record and trail the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 7 1/2 games in the NL Central standings.

Cincinnati Reds Right Now

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 29: Eugenio Suárez #28 and Tyler Stephenson #37 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrate after Suárez batted Stephenson in on a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field on August 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Isaac Wasserman/Getty Images)

The Reds have lost six of their last 10 games. Cincinnati is in last place in the NL Central with a 64-72 record.

The Reds are 20 1/2 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central standings and eight games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Cubs-Reds Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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