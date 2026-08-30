Why is the Cubs-Reds Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 6: Fans attempt to stay dry during a rain delay in a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on July 6, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Sunday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field in Chicago has been delayed due to inclement weather.
Shota Imanaga will start for the Cubs tonight. The 32-year-old left-hander is 8-9 with a 3.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 144 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings across 26 starts this year.
In his last appearances, Imanaga allowed one run over just two innings against the Seattle Mariners.
Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher
Chase Burns is slated to start for the Reds tonight. The 23-year-old right-hander is 14-3 with a 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 164 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings across 25 starts this year.
Burns allowed five earned runs over 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants in his last start.
Chicago Cubs Right Now
Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong hit three home runs as the Cubs beat the Reds 17-5 on Saturday. The Reds won the first game of the three-game series 10-8 on Friday.
The Cubs have lost six of their last 10 games. They own the first NL Wild Card spot with a 77-59 record and trail the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 7 1/2 games in the NL Central standings.
Cincinnati Reds Right Now
The Reds have lost six of their last 10 games. Cincinnati is in last place in the NL Central with a 64-72 record.
The Reds are 20 1/2 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central standings and eight games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the Cubs-Reds game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and the expected start time.
Why is the Cubs-Reds Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?