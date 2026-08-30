Why is the Cubs-Reds Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Sunday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field in Chicago has been delayed due to inclement weather.

Now officially in a delay https://t.co/NkFM8Eb5Vw — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 30, 2026

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 6:20 p.m. CDT. Fans can watch the NL Central matchup on NBC and Peacock.

Cubs-Reds Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Update: Game expected to begin at 6:45 p.m. CDT, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Here is the hourly forecast in Chicago as of 5:30 p.m. CDT, according to Weather.com:

5:30 p.m. CDT: Light Rain

6:00 p.m. CDT: 79% Thunderstorms

7:00 p.m. CDT: 58% Scattered Thunderstorms

There is no inclement weather in the hourly forecast from 8:00 p.m. CDT through the rest of the night.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Chicago Cubs Lineup

Cincinnati Reds Lineup

Chicago Cubs Starting Pitcher

Shota Imanaga will start for the Cubs tonight. The 32-year-old left-hander is 8-9 with a 3.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 144 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings across 26 starts this year.

In his last appearances, Imanaga allowed one run over just two innings against the Seattle Mariners.

Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher

Chase Burns is slated to start for the Reds tonight. The 23-year-old right-hander is 14-3 with a 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 164 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings across 25 starts this year.

Burns allowed five earned runs over 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants in his last start.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong hit three home runs as the Cubs beat the Reds 17-5 on Saturday. The Reds won the first game of the three-game series 10-8 on Friday.

The Cubs have lost six of their last 10 games. They own the first NL Wild Card spot with a 77-59 record and trail the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 7 1/2 games in the NL Central standings.

Cincinnati Reds Right Now

The Reds have lost six of their last 10 games. Cincinnati is in last place in the NL Central with a 64-72 record.

The Reds are 20 1/2 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central standings and eight games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot.