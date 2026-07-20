Why is the Cubs-Tigers Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Monday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field in Chicago has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CDT.

Via the Daily Herald’s Mike McGraw: “#Cubs announced on videoboard this game, scheduled for 7:05 start, is in a delay. However, tarp is not on the field and grounds crew is painting the foul lines. Radar suggests brief, light rain.”

Cubs-Tigers Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Here’s the hourly forecast in Chicago per Weather.com:

6:30 p.m. CDT: Fair

7:00 p.m. CDT: 76% Thunderstorms

8:00 p.m. CDT: Partly Cloudy

There is no inclement weather in the forecast for the rest of the night after the 7:00 p.m. projected thunderstorms.

Update: Game expected to start at 7:35 p.m. CDT, per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Cubs-Tigers Lineups, Pitching Matchups

Cubs lineup:

Tigers lineup:

Jameson Taillon is slated to start for the Cubs. The 34-year-old right-hander is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings across 13 appearances this season.

Jack Flaherty is slated to start for the Tigers. The 30-year-old right-hander is 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings across 18 appearances this season.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Minnesota Twins. They have won seven of their last 10 games

Chicago holds the first National League Wild Card spot with a 56-43 record. The team is six games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Los Angeles Angels. They have won seven of their last 10 games

Detroit is 4 1/2 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the third American League Wild Card spot and 6 1/2 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central.