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Why is the Cubs-Tigers Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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The first pitch of tonight's game between the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers has been delayed.
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 22: A rain soaked tarp sits on the field before a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on April 22, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Monday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field in Chicago has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CDT.

Via the Daily Herald’s Mike McGraw: “#Cubs announced on videoboard this game, scheduled for 7:05 start, is in a delay. However, tarp is not on the field and grounds crew is painting the foul lines. Radar suggests brief, light rain.”

Cubs-Tigers Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

The first pitch of tonight's game between the Cubs and Tigers has been delayed due to inclement weather.

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 24: The grounds crew puts on a tarp during a rain delay during the ninth inning of a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on July 24, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Here’s the hourly forecast in Chicago per Weather.com:

  • 6:30 p.m. CDT: Fair
  • 7:00 p.m. CDT: 76% Thunderstorms
  • 8:00 p.m. CDT: Partly Cloudy

There is no inclement weather in the forecast for the rest of the night after the 7:00 p.m. projected thunderstorms.

Update: Game expected to start at 7:35 p.m. CDT, per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Cubs-Tigers Lineups, Pitching Matchups

Cubs lineup:

Tigers lineup:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 7: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 7, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 7: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 7, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Jameson Taillon is slated to start for the Cubs. The 34-year-old right-hander is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings across 13 appearances this season.

DETROIT, MI - JULY 10: Jack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Comerica Park on July 10, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

GettyDETROIT, MI – JULY 10: Jack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Comerica Park on July 10, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Jack Flaherty is slated to start for the Tigers. The 30-year-old right-hander is 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings across 18 appearances this season.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 19: Dansby Swanson #7 and Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs look on as they exit the field at the end of the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images)

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 19: Dansby Swanson #7 and Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs look on as they exit the field at the end of the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images)

The Cubs are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Minnesota Twins. They have won seven of their last 10 games

Chicago holds the first National League Wild Card spot with a 56-43 record. The team is six games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Brenan Hanifee #75 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with Dillon Dingler #13 after the team's win against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 18, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: Brenan Hanifee #75 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with Dillon Dingler #13 after the team’s win against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 18, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

The Tigers are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Los Angeles Angels. They have won seven of their last 10 games

Detroit is 4 1/2 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the third American League Wild Card spot and 6 1/2 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Cubs-Tigers Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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