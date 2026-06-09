White Sox Announce Braden Montgomery Decision for MLB Debut vs. Braves

The Chicago White Sox have promoted one of their top prospects, Braden Montgomery, for his MLB debut. Montgomery will make his first start, batting sixth and playing right field, against the Atlanta Braves at Rate Field.

Montgomery, 23, becomes the third White Sox hitter in the Garrett Crochet trade to reach the big leagues. He follows infielder Chase Meidroth and catcher Kyle Teel, who both debuted last season. The former first-rounder has the highest ceiling of the three players, with five-tool upside.

Montgomery will wear the number 24 for his MLB debut, according to the club’s 40-man roster page.

Braden Montgomery Promotion Continues White Sox Youth Movement

The White Sox continue a youth movement, especially in their starting lineup. Colson Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, Sam Antonacci, Miguel Vargas, and Munetaka Murakami are all in their Age 26 season or younger. Braden Montgomery now joins that list of players.

The youth movement has produced strong results in terms of wins and losses. Chicago is 34-31 and currently holding the second Wild Card spot. FanGraphs isn’t necessarily bullish on the White Sox staying in the postseason picture, with an 18.5% chance of qualifying for October baseball. But that could change if Chicago continues to win with their young core.