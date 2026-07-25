Chicago White Sox Release Brother of Braves’ Player Jurickson Profar

The Chicago White Sox currently sit atop the AL Central with a 54-48 record. They lead the Guardians by 1.5 games in the division.

An Atlanta Braves player who is a little bit forgotten is Jurickson Profar. Profar signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Braves a couple of seasons ago, but he is currently sidelined from MLB as he serves a 162-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

On Saturday, while the White Sox are taking on the Houston Astros, Chicago released Jurdrick Profar, the brother of Braves player Jurickson.

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Chicago White Sox Release Jurdrick Profar from Organization

On Saturday, July 25, the Chicago White Sox released Jurdrick Profar.

MLB.com wrote: “Kannapolis Cannon Ballers released SS Jurdrick Profar”

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are a Minor League Baseball team of the Carolina League and the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Jurdrick Profar was assigned to the DSL White Sox in January of 2024.

In 411 career at-bats in the Minors, Jurdrick Profar has batted .224 with 10 home runs, 51 RBI, 13 stolen bases. His OPS is .693 with 92 hits and 66 runs scored.

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Jurdrick Profar’s Brother, Jurickson

Jurickson Profar is currently not activated by the Atlanta Braves due to his 162-game suspension. However, there is one year left on his contract, and he will likely be a part of the team next season, unless he’s either released or traded.

In 2025, his first season with Atlanta, Jurickson Profar was also suspended for 80 games.

Over 80 games in 2025, he hit .245 with 14 home runs, 16 doubles, a .787 OPS, and 43 runs batted in.

As he waits out the suspension, the Braves currently enjoy a 5+ game lead in the National League East.

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