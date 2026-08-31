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MLB Trade: Chicago White Sox Acquire 7-Year Player from Rays

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Milwaukee Brewers v Colorado Rockies
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DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 01: Jake Cave #11 of the Colorado Rockies hits a RBI walk off single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the tenth inning at Coors Field on July 01, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Although the MLB trade deadline has technically passed, there are still ways in which players can be traded between teams, and on Monday, August 31, before rosters are set to expand, there have been a few different moves across MLB.

Per a report by Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Topkin, the Rays are trading outfielder Jake Cave to the Chicago White Sox for cash.

Cave is a seasoned veteran across the league, but considering he has not appeared in an MLB game since 2024 is what makes this an official ‘trade’.

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White Sox Acquire Jake Cave From Rays

Milwaukee Brewers v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JULY 4: Jake Cave #11 of the Colorado Rockies hits a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field on July 4, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about the trade): 

“He was with Tampa on a minor league deal. He is eligible to be traded after the deadline because that deal has not been selected to the major league roster at any point this year. Since he is being acquired by the September 1 cutoff, he would be eligible for the postseason with the Sox, even if he stays in a non-roster role for the time being.”

Cave, 33, last appeared in MLB with the Colorado Rockies in 2024.

During that season, he batted .251 with seven home runs, 5 triples, and 16 doubles across 123 games.

Down in the minors this season, Cave is batting .245 with three home runs and five doubles over 36 games (all with AAA Durham). He did not play at all in 2025.

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Taking a Look at Jake Cave’s MLB Career

Milwaukee Brewers v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JULY 4: Jake Cave #11 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates a solo home run on the base paths in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field on July 4, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Jake Cave made his MLB debut in 2018 with the Minnesota Twins.

He spent the first five seasons of his career in Minnesota before playing briefly with the Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies.

Across 523 total games played, Cave has clubbed 45 home runs, 13 triples, and 67 doubles in seven seasons.

He’s added a lifetime batting average of .236 with an OPS+ of 87.

It will be interesting to see if Cave gets his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox before the MLB playoffs to help aid in their push towards October.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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MLB Trade: Chicago White Sox Acquire 7-Year Player from Rays

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