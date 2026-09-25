Why is the Guardians-Royals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

A rain delay stopped the Cleveland Guardians‘ game at Kauffman Stadium, pausing Cleveland’s push toward a first-round playoff bye.

“First pitch for tonight’s game against the Cleveland Guardians has been delayed. We will provide an updated first pitch time when it is made available,” the Royals posted on the team’s social media channels at 5:44 p.m. CT

At 6:23 p.m., the Royals announced that the game had a new start time — 7:20 p.m. CT. That’s 8:20 p.m. ET. If the new seat time holds, the rain delay would officially last 40 minutes.

Sports meteorologist Kevin Roth had earlier predicted that the delay would not be a lengthy one.

“KC game got clipped by some showers, but I feel fine about the game playing, and doing so without in-game delays,” Roth wrote on his social media account.

Cleveland clinched a postseason berth Thursday, but a shortened outing from ace Gavin Williams would leave a taxed bullpen carrying extra innings into the season’s final week.

Thursday’s clinching win came by a 1-0 score in Boston and marked Cleveland’s third straight playoff appearance. That streak now runs into a weekend where weather, not an opponent already eliminated from contention, looms as the bigger variable.

Friday’s first pitch against the Kansas City Royals was set for 7:40 p.m. ET at the open-air ballpark, and rain arrived before game time. The National Weather Service flagged a 50 percent chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms, with a low near 64 degrees and light rain totals outside any storm cells. Stadium-level tracking projected drizzle and full cloud cover for the first-pitch window, according to Dimers, conditions that lined up with the delay once it hit.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS STARTING LINEUP SP: Gavin Williams (RHP) • 14-8, 3.63 ERA September 25, 2026 • Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO • 7:40 PM ET • Guardians at Royals # Player Pos AVG SLG 1 Steven Kwan CF .280 .344 2 José Ramírez 3B .237 .373 3 Chase DeLauter DH .287 .452 4 Jo Adell RF .238 .395 5 Angel Martínez LF .258 .473 6 David Fry 1B .193 .347 7 Travis Bazzana 2B .243 .401 8 Austin Hedges C .248 .367 9 Brayan Rocchio SS .249 .376 Lineups confirmed. Season stats shown (AVG / SLG). Umpire: Tom Hanahan • Weather: 69°, Wind 8 mph • O/U: 7 Runs • Line: CLE -145 / KC +120.

Cleveland Guardians Chase AL Central Title Amid Delay

Cleveland entered Friday at 83-76, holding a one-game lead over the Chicago White Sox for the American League Central crown. The division winner earns the No. 2 seed and a bye into the Division Series, while the loser drops to the No. 6 Wild Card spot, according to MLB.com’s own official bracket breakdown. Chicago holds the season tiebreaker, meaning a tie in the standings sends Cleveland to the Wild Card round instead of the division.

Cleveland’s magic number stood at three entering the series, according to Reuters, with two games remaining after Friday. Kansas City, at 68-91 and eliminated from contention, can only play spoiler across the three-game set. The clubs entered Friday with the season series tied at five wins apiece.

A rain delay differs from a postponement in what it means for the schedule. A delay pauses an in-progress game to finish it the same night, while a postponement pushes the rest of an incomplete game to the next available date. With no off-days left on the calendar, that makeup almost certainly lands Saturday or Sunday of this same series, compressing the time Cleveland has to set its October rotation.

Gavin Williams, Noah Cameron Face Delay Complications

Williams was set to take the mound at 14-8 with a 3.63 ERA, a workload that included seven scoreless innings and nine strikeouts in his last outing. A lengthy stoppage after he has already thrown warmup pitches or full innings typically shortens a starter’s night, pushing more work onto a Cleveland bullpen that has already logged heavy innings late in the year. That matters more with October a week away and the rotation order for a Wild Card or Division Series still being set.

Kansas City counters with Noah Cameron, the American League’s Pitcher of the Month for August after going 4-0 with a 1.87 ERA, and carrying a 3.52 ERA through four September starts since. A delay creates the same bullpen risk for Kansas City, minus any playoff stakes.

The series continues Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET and concludes Sunday at 3:10 p.m. ET, both at Kauffman Stadium, according to a schedule listed by The Athletic.