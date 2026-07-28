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Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Status Before Orioles Game

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Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 24: Tyler Tolbert #2 of the Kansas City Royals turns a eighth inning double play over Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With the MLB trade deadline just six days away, the Detroit Tigers are at the forefront of headlines with the decision they may or may not make. However, with all the trade speculation surrounding the team, the Tigers must focus on the schedule in front of them.

And right now, Detroit is taking on the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series. The Tigers lost 8-5 on Monday to drop to 50-57 this season.

Before game two of the Orioles series, Detroit revealed its lineup for 7/28, and in return, announced Gleyber Torres’s status for the game.

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Gleyber Torres Back in Tigers Order

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 24: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers slides past Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals to score a first inning run at Comerica Park on July 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After being missing from the Tigers order on Monday, Gleyber Torres is back in the Detroit Tigers lineup on Tuesday.

Here is the full batting order, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB: 

Tigers 7/28: “K. McGonigle SS G. Torres 2B R. Greene LF D. Dingler DH C. Keith 3B S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry RF E. Valencia C J. Báez CF T. Melton SP”

Other notables from the lineup drop include Eduardo Valencia forming the batter with starter Troy Melton, as Jake Rogers has been DFA’d. Kevin McConigle is in his usual leadoff spot, and Dillon Dingler drops to cleanup in the Tigers’ order.

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Gleyber Torres’ This Season

Seattle Mariners v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 6: Second baseman Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers throws out Josh Naylor of the Seattle Mariners at first base in the first inning at Comerica Park on June 6, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Gleyber Torres has dealt with two oblique injuries this season and is playing on MLB’s Qualifying Offer, which is $22 million. He is set to enter free agency once the season is over.

As for his play on the field, across 179 at-bats, he’s batting .268 with 48 hits, four home runs, 28 runs, ad 18 RBI. His OPS+ is 113.

While it may be a long shot for the Tigers to make the MLB playoffs this season, if they have any chance of doing so, they will need Gleyber to be a vital part of the offensive production.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Status Before Orioles Game

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