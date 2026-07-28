Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Status Before Orioles Game

With the MLB trade deadline just six days away, the Detroit Tigers are at the forefront of headlines with the decision they may or may not make. However, with all the trade speculation surrounding the team, the Tigers must focus on the schedule in front of them.

And right now, Detroit is taking on the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series. The Tigers lost 8-5 on Monday to drop to 50-57 this season.

Before game two of the Orioles series, Detroit revealed its lineup for 7/28, and in return, announced Gleyber Torres’s status for the game.

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Gleyber Torres Back in Tigers Order

After being missing from the Tigers order on Monday, Gleyber Torres is back in the Detroit Tigers lineup on Tuesday.

Here is the full batting order, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Tigers 7/28: “K. McGonigle SS G. Torres 2B R. Greene LF D. Dingler DH C. Keith 3B S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry RF E. Valencia C J. Báez CF T. Melton SP”

Other notables from the lineup drop include Eduardo Valencia forming the batter with starter Troy Melton, as Jake Rogers has been DFA’d. Kevin McConigle is in his usual leadoff spot, and Dillon Dingler drops to cleanup in the Tigers’ order.

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Gleyber Torres’ This Season

Gleyber Torres has dealt with two oblique injuries this season and is playing on MLB’s Qualifying Offer, which is $22 million. He is set to enter free agency once the season is over.

As for his play on the field, across 179 at-bats, he’s batting .268 with 48 hits, four home runs, 28 runs, ad 18 RBI. His OPS+ is 113.

While it may be a long shot for the Tigers to make the MLB playoffs this season, if they have any chance of doing so, they will need Gleyber to be a vital part of the offensive production.

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