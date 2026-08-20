Detroit Tigers Announce James Outman News Before Royals Series

The Detroit Tigers are gearing up to take on the Kansas City Royals this weekend in a three-game series between the two bottom feeders in the AL Central.

After winning just four of their last 10 games, the Tigers’ 61-66 record puts them just behind the Guardians for fourth place in the AL Central, but Detroit is still just five games back of first place.

Before the Royals series began, the Detroit Tigers did receive a positive update on James Outman, who has been sidelined over the last week with a head injury.

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James Outman Heads to AAA for Rehab Assignment

James Outman should be returning to the fold shortly for the Detroit Tigers.

On Thursday, per his MLB.com transactions tracker, James Outman is headed to Toledo for what should be a short rehab stint:

“Detroit Tigers sent CF James Outman on a rehab assignment to Toledo Mud Hens.”

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“Outman has been on the 7-day concussion IL since last Thursday, and he appears to be nearing the final stages of his recovery now that he’s been cleared to play in rehab games. It’s unclear how many reps the Tigers will have him take at Toledo before adding him back onto the active roster, but a return during Detroit’s upcoming weekend series in Kansas City isn’t out of the question.”

If Outman does return to the Tigers lineup this weekend, be on the lookout for a corresponding move to accommodate his activation.

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Taking a Look at James Outman This Season

James Outman moved from the Minnesota Twins to the Detroit Tigers earlier this season, and he’s played in 45 total games with Detroit.

Over 93 at-bats, Outman is batting .183 with 17 hits (five home runs).

Across 157 total at-bats this season (with the Twins and Tigers), Outman is batting .172 with 27 hits.

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