Detroit Tigers Announce Kerry Carpenter Change Amid Yankees Series

The Detroit Tigers are currently taking on the New York Yankees in a three-game series this week. The Tigers toppled the Yankees in the first game of the series and will look to go for the series win on Tuesday by sending Casey Mize to the mound.

For the Yankees, southpaw Carlos Rodon is getting the start for New York, which has spurred some lineup changes for AJ Hinch and the Detroit Tigers.

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Tigers’ Kerry Carpenter Absent from Lineup on Tuesday

At the time of writing this, the Yankees have not released their lineup, but the Tigers have.

Underdog MLB wrote (on 6/23):

Tigers 6/23: K. McGonigle 3B D. Dingler C M. Vierling CF R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B J. Jones DH H. Lee 2B Z. McKinstry SS B. Malgeri RF C. Mize SP

Some notables from the Tigers lineup drop: Malgeri is making his MLB debut after being called up today, and Kerry Carpenter, who hit 3rd and played right field yesterday, is getting the day off on Tuesday against the lefty Rodon.

The top two in the Tigers order remain the same, with McGonigle and Dingler setting the pace.

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Kerry Carpenter This Season

Kerry Carpenter has appeared in 55 games for the Tigers this season.

His batting average is a bit down (.227), but Carpenter has 10 home runs, 4 doubles, two triples, and an OPS+ of 111, which signals he’s still an above-average hitter.

If the Tigers want any chance of mounting an epic comeback this season, they will need for Carpenter to continue hitting for power and perhaps hit a few more home runs.

In 2025, Carpenter went yard 26 times, and drove in 62 runs.

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