New York Mets Demote 3-Year MLB Player During Astros Series

The New York Mets are currently taking on the Houston Astros in a 3-game series at home this weekend.

New York dropped the first game of the series on Friday night, but the Mets received very positive news regarding Juan Soto, who has been activated from the IL.

However, with a player like Juan Soto being activated, there is usually a roster casualty in the process.

In this instance, it is Eric Wagaman who has been demoted to the minors.

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Mets Option Eric Wagaman, Activate Juan Soto

Eric Wagaman is being sent to AAA.

Wagaman, 29, has played in parts of three MLB seasons and is in his first season with the Mets.

RotoWire.com wrote: “Wagaman will be pushed back to the minors to make room for the return of Juan Soto (calf) from the injured list. Wagaman went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored while appearing in three games following his promotion from Triple-A on Aug. 19.”

Wagaman has played in 26 games with the Mets this season, and across 47 at-bats, he’s batting .191 with two home runs and nine total hits.

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Looking at Eric Wagaman’s MLB Career

As noted, Wagaman has played three seasons in MLB, but all 3 seasons have been with different organizations.

Originally drafted by the New York Yankees in 2017, he didn’t make his MLB debut until 2024, and the debut came with the Los Angeles Angels.

Across the three seasons he’s played in, Wagaman has appeared in 184 total games and is batting .245 with 13 home runs, 3 triples, and an OPS+ of 86 over 590+ at-bats.

In 2025 with the Miami Marlins, Wagaman batted .250 over 140 games with nine home runs, 53 RBI, and an OPS+ of 88.

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