Tigers Released Former New York Yankees Pitcher From Organization

The Detroit Tigers are currently about to wrap up their series with the San Francisco Giants (on the road).

Detroit won on Saturday evening and remains firmly in the AL Wild Card race, which is surprising after the MLB trade deadline, but the Tigers’ offense has been on fire over the past few weeks.

During their series with the Giants, the Detroit Tigers announced the release of a notable pitcher from their organization.

Update: the Tigers won 3-1 on Sunday afternoon to take the series from the Giants.

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Detroit Tigers Release Scott Effross From Organization

According to the MLB.com transaction tracker, Scott Effross has been released from the Detroit Tigers’ AAA affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens:

“Toledo Mud Hens released RHP Scott Effross.”

NBCSports.com’s David Shovein wrote (on 8/9):

“The 32-year-old right-hander had been stationed at Triple-A Toledo where he posted a 4.46 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and a 26/9 K/BB ratio over 36 1/3 innings. He shouldn’t have any difficulty latching on elsewhere on a minor league pact.”

Scott Effross has not pitched in MLB this season, but does have a 4-year track record in the big leagues, including the past three seasons (2022 to 2025) with the New York Yankees. Due to injury, he did not pitch in 2023.

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Insider Scott Effross’s MLB Career

Effross, 32, made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Chicago Cubs.

He was moved from the Cubs to the Yankees in 2022.

With the New York Yankees, Effross logged a total of 26.2 total innings and posted an ERA of 5.06 with 20 strikeouts.

For his MLB career, Effross carries an ERA of 3.59 across 85+ innings.

As Shovein notes, Effross should have no issues finding another opportunity, as he is now officially a free agent and can sign with any MLB club.

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