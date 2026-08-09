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Tigers Released Former New York Yankees Pitcher From Organization

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Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: Scott Effross #57 and Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees celebrate their 10-3 win against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on July 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are currently about to wrap up their series with the San Francisco Giants (on the road).

Detroit won on Saturday evening and remains firmly in the AL Wild Card race, which is surprising after the MLB trade deadline, but the Tigers’ offense has been on fire over the past few weeks.

During their series with the Giants, the Detroit Tigers announced the release of a notable pitcher from their organization.

Update: the Tigers won 3-1 on Sunday afternoon to take the series from the Giants

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Announce Jackson Jobe News During Giants Series

Detroit Tigers Release Scott Effross From Organization

New York Yankees v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 19: Scott Effross #57 of the New York Yankees pitches in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

According to the MLB.com transaction tracker, Scott Effross has been released from the Detroit Tigers’ AAA affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens:

“Toledo Mud Hens released RHP Scott Effross.”

NBCSports.com’s David Shovein wrote (on 8/9): 

“The 32-year-old right-hander had been stationed at Triple-A Toledo where he posted a 4.46 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and a 26/9 K/BB ratio over 36 1/3 innings. He shouldn’t have any difficulty latching on elsewhere on a minor league pact.”

Scott Effross has not pitched in MLB this season, but does have a 4-year track record in the big leagues, including the past three seasons (2022 to 2025) with the New York Yankees. Due to injury, he did not pitch in 2023.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Demote 4-Year Player Before Royals Series Finale

Insider Scott Effross’s MLB Career

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Scott Effross #59 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the ninth inning the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-5. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Effross, 32, made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Chicago Cubs.

He was moved from the Cubs to the Yankees in 2022.

With the New York Yankees, Effross logged a total of 26.2 total innings and posted an ERA of 5.06 with 20 strikeouts.

For his MLB career, Effross carries an ERA of 3.59 across 85+ innings.

As Shovein notes, Effross should have no issues finding another opportunity, as he is now officially a free agent and can sign with any MLB club.

More MLB on Heavy: Cincinnati Reds Announce Release of 8-Year MLB Veteran During Nationals Series

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Tigers Released Former New York Yankees Pitcher From Organization

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