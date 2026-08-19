Detroit Tigers Announce Update on 6-Foot-6 MLB Player Before Pirates Finale

The Detroit Tigers are looking to win their rubber match against the Pittsburgh Pirates during an early game on Wednesday, August 19th. Meanwhile, the team has offered an update on Brant Hurter.

The final game of this series on August 19th is being broadcast at 10:35 AM Mountain Time, 12:35 PM Eastern Time. Jackson Jobe vs Paul Skenes will be the pitching matchup.

Tigers fans can tune in to Detroit Sportsnet if they are wondering how to watch Tigers vs Pirates today. Alternatively, Pirates fans can catch the early game on Sportsnet Pittsburgh.

Detroit Tigers Offer Update on 6-Foot-6 MLB Player

Before their final game against the Pirates, the Tigers announced an update on Hurter.

The announcement came via an update on MLB.com: “Scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 18.”

Hurter suffered a lumbar spine inflammation injury. He was put on IL on May 24th before being transferred to 60-day IL on May 29th.

Hurter had a bit of a rough outing for Toledo. He pitched 0.2 innings, striking out one batter and walking two others. He also surrendered two hits and a run.

The 27-year-old southpaw was a 2021 draft selection by the Tigers.

Looking at Brant Hurter

Hurter has played for the Tigers for three seasons.

The 6-foot-6 hurler has had a promising 2026 season prior to his injury.

Hurter played 21 games before his injury. In those games, he recorded 18 strikeouts, one hold, a 2.84 ERA, and a 1.07 WHIP.

The 27-year-old has played 74 games for the Tigers, collecting seven holds, two saves, and 124 strikeouts in 133.2 innings.

Detroit Tigers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Series Finale

Today’s game is for all the marbles.

Game 1 resulted in an 8-5 victory, with Framber Valdez recording his eighth win and Kenley Jansen notching his 16th save of the year. Kevin McGonigle knocked a two-run homer to help the Tigers notch a W.

Game 2 ended a little differently. Brent Callahan was the best player for Detroit, notching his first career home run.

Braxton Ashcraft threw a slim 80 pitches across eight innings. Outside of Callahan’s home run, he only surrendered four other hits while recording one walk and four strikeouts.

Wednesday represents an opportunity for the Tigers to stay in the Wild Card hunt. It’s time for them to make the most of it.