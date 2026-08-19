Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers Announce Update on 6-Foot-6 MLB Player Before Pirates Finale

  • 1K Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jackson Jobe, Detroit Tigers pitcher
Getty
Detroit Tigers announced an update on their 6-foot-6 pitcher before their Pittsburgh Pirates finale.

The Detroit Tigers are looking to win their rubber match against the Pittsburgh Pirates during an early game on Wednesday, August 19th. Meanwhile, the team has offered an update on Brant Hurter.

The final game of this series on August 19th is being broadcast at 10:35 AM Mountain Time, 12:35 PM Eastern Time. Jackson Jobe vs Paul Skenes will be the pitching matchup.

Tigers fans can tune in to Detroit Sportsnet if they are wondering how to watch Tigers vs Pirates today. Alternatively, Pirates fans can catch the early game on Sportsnet Pittsburgh.

Detroit Tigers Offer Update on 6-Foot-6 MLB Player

Detroit Tigers v Cincinnati Reds

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – APRIL 26: Brant Hurter #48 of the Detroit Tigers throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 26, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Before their final game against the Pirates, the Tigers announced an update on Hurter.

The announcement came via an update on MLB.com: “Scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 18.”

Hurter suffered a lumbar spine inflammation injury. He was put on IL on May 24th before being transferred to 60-day IL on May 29th.

Hurter had a bit of a rough outing for Toledo. He pitched 0.2 innings, striking out one batter and walking two others. He also surrendered two hits and a run.

The 27-year-old southpaw was a 2021 draft selection by the Tigers.

Looking at Brant Hurter

Division Series - Seattle Mariners v Detroit Tigers - Game Three

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 07: Brant Hurter #48 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after a solo home run by J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Comerica Park on October 07, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Hurter has played for the Tigers for three seasons.

The 6-foot-6 hurler has had a promising 2026 season prior to his injury.

Hurter played 21 games before his injury. In those games, he recorded 18 strikeouts, one hold, a 2.84 ERA, and a 1.07 WHIP.

The 27-year-old has played 74 games for the Tigers, collecting seven holds, two saves, and 124 strikeouts in 133.2 innings.

Detroit Tigers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Series Finale

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 25: Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the first inning during the game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on July 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Today’s game is for all the marbles.

Game 1 resulted in an 8-5 victory, with Framber Valdez recording his eighth win and Kenley Jansen notching his 16th save of the year. Kevin McGonigle knocked a two-run homer to help the Tigers notch a W.

Game 2 ended a little differently. Brent Callahan was the best player for Detroit, notching his first career home run.

Braxton Ashcraft threw a slim 80 pitches across eight innings. Outside of Callahan’s home run, he only surrendered four other hits while recording one walk and four strikeouts.

Wednesday represents an opportunity for the Tigers to stay in the Wild Card hunt. It’s time for them to make the most of it.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

3 Comments

Detroit Tigers Announce Update on 6-Foot-6 MLB Player Before Pirates Finale

Notify of
3 Comments
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
3
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x